Dutch Army Acquires 10 Titomic 3D Printers to Support Ukraine

Australian cold spray technology leader Titomic (ASX: TTT) recently secured its largest D523 system order, valued at €772,000 ($833,798), from the land branch of the Royal Netherlands Army, the Koninklijke Landmacht. As part of the deal, Titomic will supply ten units of the D523 System, designed to enhance in-field battle damage repair and forward maintenance capabilities. Most of these units will support Ukraine’s war efforts, highlighting the importance of these 3D printing systems in modern military operations.

“Our decision to invest in Titomic machines marks a definitive shift from theoretical exploration to practical implementation of additive manufacturing within our military. This move signifies our unwavering commitment to leveraging advanced capabilities in real-world applications. By providing these innovative technologies to Ukrainian forces, we demonstrate our trust in their ability to swiftly adopt and effectively utilize these tools to enhance military capabilities. This collaboration underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront,” indicated Colonel C. Heukers of the Royal Netherlands Army.

The Dutch military has been actively involved in providing support to Ukraine during the conflict with Russia, primarily through diplomatic, humanitarian, and military aid. This support includes sending equipment and supplies, participating in international sanctions against Russia, and contributing to NATO‘s collective defense measures. This year, the Dutch government promised Ukraine $2.2 billion in military aid and committed to sending vessels and €250 million worth of artillery shells to Ukraine. They also work with other countries to improve Ukraine’s drone and air defense systems. Additionally, the Netherlands has set aside €122 million for ammunition, gear, and cybersecurity in Ukraine. This extensive help now includes tools like Titomic’s D523 systems.

A low-pressure cold spray printer, the D523’s advanced repair and maintenance capabilities are well-suited to the rigorous demands of military applications. It is designed for surface reconditioning and protection, offering coatings and repairs in both portable and static setups.

Highly adaptable, the D523 platform works with materials like metal, glass, ceramics, and plastics. It fixes common metal issues such as wear and tear, cracks, and other damage and can restore the shape and function of engine parts, bearings, and gearboxes. Beyond repairs, it applies protective coatings against wear, heat, and rust and can seal radiators and HVAC systems, proving its wide-ranging industrial use.

Over the past five years, Titomic has successfully sold more than 70 D523 machines. While Tiromic has traditionally built much larger additive manufacturing (AM) systems leveraging its Titomic Kinetic Fusion technology for manufacturing very large components, the D523 machines are smaller systems that use cold spray technology to repair worn parts, which it acquired when it purchased European cold spray company Dycomet Europe.

Scheduled deliveries of the D523 systems will begin soon, with Titomic anticipating ongoing collaborations with the Koninklijke Landmacht as well as other global military forces, including the Australian Defence Force (ADF), which has already seen the benefits of cold spray technology. For instance, the ADF has used this technology to repair transmission cases in the Royal Australian Navy’s Seahawks, reducing downtime and costs. Similarly, for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F/A-18 Horner fighter jet fleet, cold spray technology has been used to recover items otherwise thought to be beyond repair, saving costs in the process. Furthermore, the Australian Army is exploring the potential of in-field cold spray AM to create freestanding parts or improve existing components.

“This order from the Royal Netherlands Army marks a pivotal moment for Titomic, showcasing our D523 System’s ability to provide versatile repair and maintenance solutions on a large scale and creating a significant revenue opportunity,” commented Titomic’s Managing Director Herbert Koeck. “This is a stride forward in our ongoing efforts to bring these innovative solutions to a wider market. Titomic is aiming to attract more large-scale orders from innovators across various sectors in the coming months, including resources, defense, and aerospace, who are eager to leverage the advanced capabilities Titomic offers.”

Since being founded in 2014, Titomic has expanded its market presence and financial growth. The firm even reported a revenue increase in the first half of 2024, with notable improvements in its AM capabilities. Partnerships with industry giants like Airbus and Boeing have helped to solidify Titomic’s role in the aerospace sector, providing cold spray systems and engaging in the continual development of Titomic Kinetic Fusion manufactured components.

