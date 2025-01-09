New AM Projects Get $2.1M Push from America Makes

America Makes has awarded $2.1 million to six new projects to tackle some of the biggest challenges in additive manufacturing (AM). The funding, provided by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), supports efforts to improve material and process qualification and to explore sustainable practices.

The funding comes specifically from the DoD’s Manufacturing Technology Office, part of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OSD(R&E)) and the awards are managed by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), a nonprofit that works closely with the DoD to advance manufacturing innovation.

“We are honored to convene some of the brightest minds in the industry, who continually provide innovative solutions that position additive technology as the future of manufacturing,” noted Brandon Ribic, Technology Director at America Makes. “We are confident in their ability to tackle the qualification challenges essential for driving growth in the industry.”

The Projects That Could Define the Future of AM

Among the six funded projects, some stand out for their potential to change the AM landscape. RTX Technology Research Center (RTRC), the innovation hub for Raytheon Technologies, is collaborating with Velo3D on the project “In-Situ Dimensional Verification of Increased Complexity AM Parts.” This initiative focuses on real-time measurement and accuracy checks while printing complex parts. With its expertise in aerospace and defense research, RTRC hopes to integrate quality assurance directly into the manufacturing process, reducing errors and improving production efficiency.

Meanwhile, Marotta Controls, a leader in precision control systems for aerospace and defense, is collaborating with 3D Systems and Pennsylvania State University’s Applied Research Laboratory on the topic “Characterizing and Correlating Coupon to Part Material Properties.” This initiative aims to understand better how the material properties of test samples, or “coupons,” relate to the performance of actual parts. By bridging this gap, the project could simplify material testing protocols and improve the accuracy of predicting how components will perform in real-world conditions.

Sustainability, a key focus in the AM industry, plays a big role in the funded projects. EOS, Texas A&M University, and 6K Additive are exploring the environmental benefits of AM through innovative approaches to material recycling and reutilization. Under the title “Analysis of AM Sustainability and Environmental Benefits,” the team points to the industry’s commitment to responsible manufacturing.

Ohio-based nonprofit engineering organization Edison Welding Institute (EWI), in collaboration with Northrop Grumman and Boeing, is leading the project under the topic “Novel Low-Cost, High-Productivity Aluminum Manufacturing.” This initiative seeks to develop more cost-effective methods for producing aluminum components, a material essential for aerospace and defense applications.

In addition, Ohio State University is spearheading the project “High-Fidelity Prediction of Residual Stress Distribution in Laser Powder Bed Fusion,” working with industry leaders in advanced manufacturing technologies: Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, 3Degrees, Phase3D, and Fabrisonic. This project aims to improve predictions of stress in 3D printed parts, making them more reliable and effective.

Bridging Past Successes with Future Ambitions

This funding isn’t America Makes’ first step in advancing AM innovation. The organization has a long-standing tradition of partnering with leading companies and research institutions to push the boundaries of what’s possible in AM.

For instance, 6K Additive has previously collaborated with America Makes on sustainable projects, such as developing recycled materials for aerospace applications. Similarly, Ohio State University’s Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME) has been key in advancing process monitoring techniques and researching recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) in 3D printing.

Texas A&M University has also been a reliable partner in tackling AM challenges. Under the leadership of Mechanical Engineering Professor and M4 Lab Director Mohsen Taheri-Andani, the university has worked to reduce operational qualification time and costs. This mission aligns perfectly with the goals of this latest funding initiative. Meanwhile, ASTM International, a leader in setting global standards, continues contributing valuable insights into post-processing techniques to boost the AM ecosystem.

These projects show America Makes’ focus on collaboration, bringing together industry leaders, universities, and research labs to tackle complex challenges with creative and practical solutions. By advancing tools for prediction, material qualification, and sustainability, the organization not only accelerates the adoption of additive manufacturing but also increases its value for critical industries like aerospace and healthcare.

