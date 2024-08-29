America Makes Selects 6K Additive for $6M Niobium 3D Printing Project

America Makes, the Manufacturing USA institute based in Youngstown, Ohio, has selected 6K Additive for the $6 million Powder Alloy Development of Additive Manufacturing (PADAM) Project, targeting the use of niobium alloy C103 for use in both powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) applications. 6K Additive will work with project lead Castheon, part of the ADDMAN Group manufacturing network, to develop a broader range of particle size distribution (PSD) possibilities for the refractory metal.

In the context of AM, PSD refers to the number of particles of a certain material found in a given part. Developing a broader range of options maximizes the potential utilization of the feedstock, meaning that less material will be wasted in each print. The materials developed by 6K and Castheon will ultimately be tested by NASA’s Glenn Research Center and metallurgical lab NSL Analytical, with Lockheed Martin and Firefly Aerospace serving as product transition partners.

In a press release, Brandon Ribic, America Makes’ Technology Director, said, “We are embarking on an incredibly exciting era across the AM sector. Exploring the possibilities of AM material applications is a step in the right direction with considerable implications for the future of aerospace and defense. America Makes is incredibly fortunate to have the support of OSD ManTech and [Air Force Research Lab] and the engagement of the brightest minds in the country who will be collaborating to revolutionize this technology.” The Chief Revenue Officer at ADDMAN Group, Greg Pilon, said, “Working alongside 6K Additive and other industry leaders on this project allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Castheon’s focus on advancing niobium alloys through AM not only improves material performance but also plays a critical role in strengthening our nation’s defense capabilities. We’re proud to contribute our expertise to this initiative.”

Recently visited by 3DPrint.com’s Vanesa Listek, 6K Additive has become a favorite of America Makes and the US government manufacturing contract space in general, and this project is an ideal opportunity for the company to showcase its strengths. The company is very bullish both on improving AM’s sustainability and on the potential for the refractory metals market.

In terms of implications for the AM market as a whole, this may be the first project I’ve seen that specifically identifies the potential for using PBF and DED in conjunction with one another as a means towards achieving greater overall efficiency. This little nuance could have ramifications far beyond this one project, especially if it’s a signal of an emerging industry trend.

I’m a firm believer that, in order for the overall industry to grow, AM needs all of the pieces of the puzzle — different materials, different processes, different use-cases — to be seamlessly fitted together. This is just one project, but it’s exactly the sort of thing that needs to happen for all those puzzle pieces to form a coherent picture.

