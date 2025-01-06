Quebec Man Admits to Hate Speech and 3D Printed Gun Scheme

A Quebec man has admitted to promoting antisemitic hate speech while trying to manufacture guns with 3D printers. On December 13, 2024, 38-year-old Pascal Tribout pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including promoting antisemitic hate speech and attempting to manufacture firearms using 3D printers. The case has drawn national attention for its connection between extremist ideologies and the use of technologies like 3D printing.

The Investigation Unfolds

Tribout’s arrest in June 2024 followed an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET). The operation began after a tip from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in November 2023, which flagged Tribout’s online activity on Telegram, a platform known for its encrypted messaging services.

Authorities discovered that Tribout was an active participant in the Telegram channel GDL Chat 2.0, known for promoting antisemitic and white supremacist ideologies. Between March 14 and April 2, 2024, he posted 66 messages described by investigators as “racist, antisemitic, anti-government, conspiracy, and alarmist.” Among his posts was a reference to the COVID-19 vaccine as the “Jew Jab,” pointing to the hateful rhetoric he spread.

A search at Tribout’s home revealed a disturbing collection of items, including antisemitic propaganda, a document titled “Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda is Jewish,” and a German military uniform from the 1940s. Authorities also uncovered 13 3D printers and several gun casings for weapons such as the FGC-9, AR-15, Tec-22, and Derringer. Although the firearms were incomplete and non-functional, their possession, along with shared data for making weapons, was a serious legal offense.

Tribout faced multiple charges, including willful promotion of hatred for his antisemitic comments on Telegram, possession and distribution of computer data related to creating firearms with 3D printers, and attempting to manufacture prohibited firearms using 3D printing.

Additional charges from earlier proceedings included weapons trafficking and possession of prohibited devices. The severity of these accusations reflects the growing concern about the misuse of 3D printing for illegal purposes.

Legal response

B’nai Brith Canada, an organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, has been outspoken about the case.

Henry Topas, the organization’s director general for Quebec, said in a statement submitted to the court: “We believe that the sentence handed down must be strictly exemplary and send a clear message to both the accused and any potential accomplices. These types of actions and behavior will not be tolerated in our country.”

The RCMP echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that violent rhetoric and threats, whether online or offline, harm public safety and will be met with decisive legal action.

The case points to ongoing challenges at the intersection of free speech, new technology, and public safety. While 3D printing has become a key tool for many applications and industries, it has also opened the door to misuse, especially by criminals, to make untraceable ghost guns. Authorities, particularly law enforcement, are dealing with how to regulate the technology without holding back its legitimate uses.

Additionally, law enforcement agencies say that encrypted social media platforms like Telegram create new challenges, as these spaces often allow extremists to operate anonymously and spread harmful ideas.

Tribout’s case is not an isolated incident. Canada has faced a growing problem with 3D printed firearms in recent years. Law enforcement agencies across the country have intensified efforts to combat this increasing threat. In 2023, a national police operation seized over 70 3D printed guns among 440 firearms, highlighting the increasing prevalence of these untraceable weapons. That same year, an Alberta man received an eight-year prison sentence for trafficking ghost guns, setting a strong legal precedent.

The Canadian government has responded to this emerging threat by classifying unlawfully manufactured firearms, including ghost guns, as prohibited weapons, subjecting them to increased penalties. Law enforcement agencies say that privately made firearms are illegal to manufacture, possess, or distribute without proper authorization. Despite these measures, the accessibility of 3D printing technology continues to pose challenges for law enforcement.

Tribout, who remains in custody, is scheduled for sentencing on April 7, 2025. His guilty plea could influence the court’s decision, but many, including B’nai Brith Canada, are urging for a sentence that serves as a deterrent to others. While Tribout’s actions have been stopped, his case is one of several global risks at the intersection of extremist ideologies and advanced technology.

