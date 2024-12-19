ICON and Lennar to Build 100 3D Printed Homes for the Homeless

Additive construction startup ICON plans to build 100 3D-printed homes. Partnering with Austin, Texas-based homeless charity Mobile Loaves & Fishes, the initiative builds upon 17 3D-printed homes previously completed at the Community First! Village. This project is made possible through contributions from the Lennar Foundation, the charitable arm of the prominent homebuilder Lennar, which had previously collaborated with ICON on the Wolf Ranch 3D-printed homes in Georgetown.

“Community First! Village is at the center of innovation in our country in terms of communities and movements that are effectively addressing homelessness. With the help from our friends at Lennar Foundation, we can continue our mission to deliver dignified homes for those in need and continue the long-term relationship with Mobile Loaves & Fishes,” states Brooke Bauguess, VP of Marketing & Communications at ICON.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with ICON and utilize their groundbreaking technology in Community First! Village as we continue building homes and bringing dignity to our neighbors who need it most. With support from the good folks at Lennar Foundation, we are able to continue demonstrating why Community First! Village is a recognized leader in terms of communities and movements that are having a profound impact on the pandemic of homelessness in our country,” said Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

Community First! Village is a project aimed at creating a supportive village for the homeless. This initiative will add 127 acres, with the charity planning to house 1,800 people. The homes under construction will cater to families and individuals, ranging in size from 380 sq. ft. to 1,040 sq. ft. While skepticism about 3D printing’s ability to address the affordable housing crisis has been expressed in the past, recent efforts show a commitment by some to tackle housing unaffordability and homelessness through this technology. In this case, ICON, Lennar, and a charity are collaborating to potentially make the project a success for its participants.

The societal cost of homelessness is significant. Without intervention, individuals often descend into a downward spiral of substance abuse, prolonged unemployment, and worsening health issues, creating reinforcing barriers that make escape increasingly difficult. With income inequality rising and housing prices soaring—both key drivers of homelessness—the problem is poised to worsen and become even more entrenched for those already affected.

A thoughtfully managed village, designed to transition individuals out of homelessness while improving health, skills, and employment prospects, could prove to be a remarkably cost-effective investment. It is crucial, however, to avoid creating stigmatized or segregated communities, as poorly executed projects risk becoming modern-day ghettos. Managed appropriately, these 3D-printed homes could generate substantial social and economic returns, paying for themselves many times over.

From a societal perspective, providing housing, even temporarily, is likely among the most effective measures to combat homelessness. However, global discomfort with “handouts” often leaves such programs underfunded. Mobile Loaves & Fishes might be pioneering a sustainable solution to homelessness. If combined with innovative financing strategies such as charity bonds or public-private partnerships, this model could become a transformative tool for reducing homelessness on a broader scale.

In central Texas, there are alternatives, but for remote and austere regions with limited transportation infrastructure, 3D printing could prove even more cost-effective. Extending this 3D-printed village approach to resource-deprived areas globally holds significant potential. While its success remains to be fully demonstrated, the combination of construction automation and standardized designs could make cost-effective 3D-printed homes a powerful solution in capable and responsible hands.