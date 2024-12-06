Virginia Tech Lands $1.1M to Bring 3D Printed Affordable Housing to Virginia

Virginia Housing is betting $1.1 million that advanced 3D printing technology can solve the state’s housing challenges. The non-profit has granted these funds to the Virginia Center for Housing Research (VCHR) at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) to acquire a mobile 3D construction printer and build ten affordable homes across Virginia by 2026. This initiative aims to tackle Virginia’s shortage of over 200,000 affordable rental units while testing and advancing 3D concrete printing technology.

The star of this project is the Tvasta SIRA RC20, a robotic arm-based 3D concrete printer made by the Indian engineering tech startup Tvasta. Unlike traditional large gantry systems, the SIRA RC20 is compact and mobile, weighing four tons and standing nearly 11 feet tall. It can produce precise, large-scale concrete structures using its multi-axial robotic arm, customizable motion systems, and eco-friendly design. According to the company, this system minimizes waste and supports low-carbon and recycled concrete mixes, offering a sustainable option for construction.

The printer, unveiled for the first time in Virginia at this year’s Governor’s Housing Conference, has already proven its capabilities. In 2021, Tvasta used a similar 3D concrete printer to build a 600-square-foot home in India in just 21 days.

A critical aspect of this initiative is the location of the printer. The two-story Procon Innovation Center inside Hitt Hall at Virginia Tech is home to the 3D concrete printer and robotic arm. This newly dedicated collaborative space is designed to foster interdisciplinary work and attract solutions to housing challenges.

“The Procon Innovation Center is a great space for us to begin our research. This kind of technology is rare for many college campuses, and our students can watch it come to life,” VCHR Director Andrew McCoy said. “We can take this machine to off-campus job sites to conduct larger printing, but we envision a future where we can create benches, planters, and tables for students to be able to use nearby.”

Hitt Hall’s central location allows students to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology, training them to become competitive candidates in the rapidly evolving field of 3D-printed housing.

This new initiative comes in response to Virginia’s pressing housing challenges. According to the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, the state faces a shortage of at least 200,000 affordable rental units, making it extremely difficult for low- to middle-income Virginians to find housing, with nearly one-third of people spending half of their paychecks on housing. Additionally, the National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that 72% of extremely low-income renter households in Virginia are severely cost-burdened, spending more than half of their income on housing.

“A lack of affordable housing is a huge issue facing communities,” said Chris Thompson of Virginia Housing. “We need creative solutions to solve this crisis, and 3D printing is the kind of forward-thinking we are looking for.”

For Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the lack of housing options propelled a recent executive order that pairs economic development proposals with plans on where people hired for those new jobs will live. He estimates the commonwealth needs to create half a million homes to meet the current demand and another 30,000 each year to keep up with growth.

3D concrete printing cuts down on manual labor, saves materials, and speeds up construction time. By focusing on efficiency and sustainability, the technology has the potential to significantly lower the cost of building homes, which could make housing more accessible to Virginians.

Tammy Neale, CEO of Virginia Housing, said “For years, we have been working with our partners, exploring innovative construction techniques. This collaboration with Virginia Tech marks a pivotal step forward. This latest program allows us to quickly test, learn, and train future workers and partners to advance and scale 3D-printed housing across the Commonwealth.”

The $1.1 million grant is part of Virginia Housing’s Community Innovation Demonstration initiative, planned to happen in four phases. The first phase focuses on acquiring and maintaining the advanced robotic-arm 3D printer. Following this, the second phase aims to train construction partners in 3D concrete printing technology, beginning with two training cohorts in the first year and expanding to four cohorts in the second.

In the third phase, Virginia Tech researchers will delve into advancing 3D concrete printing applications, exploring new ways to maximize the technology’s potential. Finally, the fourth phase will involve collaborating with developers across Virginia to construct durable, high-performance homes that align with specific community needs.

Virginia Tech will lead the research and training efforts, drawing on expertise from its faculty and students in the Myers-Lawson School of Construction, the School of Architecture and Design, and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

McCoy noted: “Our goal is not to be homebuilders but to facilitate the homebuilding process using 3D printing technology. Our role as educators is to bring these technologies to Virginians, translate their opportunities, and equip Virginia contractors and developers with the knowledge and training needed to leverage 3DCP technology for affordable housing.”

The project will attempt to construct ten 3D printed homes in Virginia over the next two to three years while laying the groundwork for hundreds more. While site locations are still being determined, McCoy said they plan to build multiple 3D printed homes on different lots at the same site.

“We plan to study potential production-level cost and schedule savings, helping us to focus on Virginia’s supply chain, its risks, and maximize efficiencies for the industry beyond Virginia.”

This initiative isn’t Virginia Housing’s first venture into 3D printing. In 2021, the organization granted $500,000 to VCHR to purchase a gantry-style 3D printer from COBOD, a Danish company. That project resulted in two homes in Richmond and Williamsburg, where concrete walls were printed, and traditional methods were used for other parts of the construction. Both homes were sold to low-income families. Since then, Virginia Tech has continued its efforts, completing two additional homes in Newport News in 2023.

With training programs, partnerships, and research in place, this initiative could reshape how homes are built, combining sustainability and affordability to meet growing housing needs.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.