Inside The Barnes Global Advisors’ Vision for a Stronger AM Ecosystem

As additive manufacturing (AM) continues to revolutionize the industrial landscape, Pittsburgh-based consultancy The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) is helping shape what that future looks like. As the largest independent AM consultancy in the world, TBGA combines deep technical knowledge with strategic expertise to support manufacturers, institutions, and defense partners in navigating the complexities of AM adoption.

At the core of TBGA’s mission is a commitment to turning data into actionable insight. “We are a team of experienced professionals who can balance the technical and the strategic,” says founder John E. Barnes. “We turn data into information and information into insights, so the strategy is informed by data.”

That strategy has already been implemented. It’s being realized in places like Neighborhood 91, an innovation hub located on 200 acres of land at Pittsburgh International Airport. The initiative was born out of a conversation between Barnes and Christina Cassotis, CEO of the airport. Their idea was to build a centralized campus for AM, one that leveraged Pittsburgh’s deep roots in manufacturing, materials science, and academic research.

“Within two hours of Pittsburgh, we have printer manufacturers, powder production, complementary manufacturing, and prestigious universities,” Barnes explains. “I said that if we consolidated that into a 200-acre campus focused on production, not on research, we would have an interesting model. No one else was doing that.”

Launched in October 2022, Neighborhood 91 is now home to a growing network of manufacturers, research institutions, and technology partners. The goal is to build a more efficient and collaborative AM supply chain, reduce production timelines, and cut costs through co-location and shared infrastructure.

TBGA’s involvement in Neighborhood 91 is just one piece of its broader commitment to building a more connected and scalable AM ecosystem. As a longtime member of America Makes, TBGA is also engaged in key initiatives looking to lower the barriers to AM adoption across various industries.

One such initiative is the Delta Qualification project, designed to help speed up and reduce the cost of qualifying AM materials.

“We saw the need and knew it was aligned with our values because this is at the core of what we do,” says Barnes.

As part of the project, TBGA took on a leadership role within the government’s Red Team, a group of experts tasked with reviewing and challenging the project’s technical approach to ensure its success. In this role, TBGA helped guide both the technical and strategic direction of the effort, providing critical insights to improve outcomes and align the project with real-world industry needs.

In partnership with the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), TBGA also supported the AMNOW (short for Additive Manufacturing NOW) program, which tackled digital thread gaps in the sourcing and delivery of AM parts. The result was flight-ready rotorcraft parts, new AMS specifications, and a model for accelerating future AM deployments.

Looking ahead, TBGA is helping lead the New England Advanced Manufacturing (AMNEW) Data Challenge, which engages high school and undergraduate students in the New England region. With support from America Makes and NCDMM, the program is designed to strengthen engineering workforce development and connect emerging talent with real-world AM challenges in metals and polymers.

And the Neighborhood 91 concept may not stop in Pittsburgh. TBGA is actively exploring ways to expand the model to other regions and applications. One idea under consideration is using the neighborhood model to support submarine manufacturing for the U.S. Navy.

“To build parts for submarines, you need a network,” Barnes says. “Can Neighborhood 91 fit that description? We’re working with BlueForge Alliance on those types of challenges. That’s a fantastic problem to solve.”

By connecting stakeholders, building real infrastructure, and developing next-gen talent, TBGA is creating an ecosystem where additive manufacturing can scale. From local economic growth to national defense readiness, the firm’s work represents a vision for AM that is as practical as it is ambitious.

