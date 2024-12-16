AMS 2025

UNR Researchers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Build Bridge from 3D Printed Concrete Bricks

09:30 am by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America
AM Research Military

Share this Article

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), in collaboration with the University of Nevada, Reno and NASA, is advancing the field of additive construction (AC) through the development of “LEGO-like” 3D-printed concrete bricks. These modules are designed to be rapidly fabricated and assembled in the field, potentially transforming military infrastructure projects by enabling faster, more efficient construction in remote and conflict-prone areas.

This effort is part of the Automated Construction of Expeditionary Structures (ACES) program, which focuses on providing deployable 3D printing solutions for military operations. Using movable printers equipped with a printhead on a truss-based system, these printers can produce durable infrastructure components from locally sourced materials. The machines are compact enough to be transported within standard shipping containers and can be set up within hours, reducing the logistical burden on forward-operating bases.

In recent tests, the ERDC successfully constructed a small bridge using seven modular concrete segments, each printed and assembled on-site with post-tensioned cables. This achievement builds on earlier milestones, such as the 3D printing of a reinforced concrete bridge in 2019. At the time, the process required six days for assembly; now, structures of similar complexity can be completed in just one day. Professor Sherif Elfass, who oversees the project, highlighted how numerical modeling integrated with 3D printing optimizes the design and placement of segments, ensuring structural integrity under diverse conditions.

3D-printed concrete segments tested during research. Image courtesy of University of Nevada, Reno.

The potential applications extend beyond bridges. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers envisions using this technology to construct barracks, barriers, culverts, vaults, and other critical structures. A notable example of this versatility was a barracks hut 3D-printed in 2017, which cut material needs by half and reduced manpower requirements by 62% compared to traditional plywood construction. These efficiencies align with the military’s broader goals of modernizing construction processes to address challenges such as material scarcity, labor shortages, and rising costs.

Earlier this year, 3DPrint.com spoke with Megan Kreiger, Portfolio Manager for AC at ERDC and a central figure in the development of AC technologies. Under her leadership, ERDC has pursued designs that prioritize field readiness and reliability. For instance, ACES printers avoid precision rails in favor of simpler, chain-and-sprocket mechanisms that are easier to repair with widely available parts. This approach ensures that printers remain operational in austere environments where access to spare parts and specialized tools is limited.

The research team testing 3D-printed bridge structures is (left to right), Todd Lyttle; Chad Lyttle; student researcher Saransh Beniwal; postdoctoral researcher Satish Paudel; Research Associate Professor Sherif Elfass; undergraduate researcher Allen Rivas; and team lead, Assistant Professor Floriana Petrone.

The ability to utilize local materials represents another significant advantage. For example, during a project in Guam, ERDC teams quickly adapted concrete mixtures using locally sourced aggregates, demonstrating the adaptability of the technology to varied geographies. This capability reduces the logistical challenges of transporting construction materials to remote locations, further enhancing the strategic value of AC. The dual-use nature of this research underscores its significance. While the immediate focus remains on military readiness, the broader adoption of AC technologies could pave the way for sustainable and cost-effective solutions to global infrastructure needs.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

US Navy Performs First Arena Test of 3D Printed Bomb Casing

Exentis Sells $22.4M in Metal 3D Printers to U.S. Customers

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAsiaBusiness

Farsoon Cuts Ribbon on 140,000-Square-Meter 3D Printing Facility

Farsoon Technologies (SHA: 688433), a leading Chinese manufacturer of laser powder bed fusion (PBF) printers, recently marked its 15-year journey with the grand opening of a new campus. The anniversary demonstrates...

December 13, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 8, 2024

This week, we’ve got a number of webinars, on topics from 3D printing software and medical applications to printed electronics, PVC for industrial 3D printing, and more. There are also...

December 8, 2024
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsMetal 3D PrintingRobotics

Formnext 2024: Worldwide Release of Meltio Engine Blue Robotic Arm Integration Kit

Formnext 2024 is currently taking place in Frankfurt, and as you would imagine, the announcements of new machines, materials, software, and more have been flying fast and furiously into our inboxes....

November 21, 2024
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessEuropeFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

Formnext 2024 Roundup: Investments, Nickel-based Superalloys, & More

This week, more than 32,000 visitors will converge on Frankfurt to attend Formnext 2024, Europe’s leading additive manufacturing trade show. It started yesterday and goes until this Friday, November 22nd,...

November 20, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool BOYI
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
BOYI Prototypes
Wurth
Small Arms Silencers
AMR Titanium Powder
EOS
HP
3D Systems
FacFox
AMR Military Report 2024
RAPID
Continuum Powders
AMUG
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 4-6, 2025

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides