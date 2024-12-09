Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2024: Exploring Innovation Across Industries

Mark your calendars for December 11-13, 2024, as Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2024 returns to Marine Messe Fukuoka, Japan, for its highly anticipated second edition. Following a successful inaugural event in 2023, this year’s exhibition is set to elevate Kyushu’s manufacturing ecosystem, attracting 420 exhibitors and over 15,000 visitors. With its unique focus on cutting-edge technologies, including additive manufacturing and digital transformation, this is a must-attend event for industry professionals.

Manufacturing World Fukuoka stands out for its impressive array of 10 concurrent expos, each tailored to specific sectors and innovations within the manufacturing world. Here’s what attendees can look forward to:

Additive Manufacturing Expo: Spotlighting advancements in 3D printers, materials, and contract moulding services, this expo is a must-visit for those driving the future of prototyping and production.

Design & Manufacturing Solutions Expo: Explore IT solutions such as CAD, CAE, ERP, and production management systems that streamline the design-to-production pipeline.

Mechanical Components & Technology Expo: Discover the latest in motors, bearings, and essential mechanical components.

Factory Facilities & Equipment Expo: Dive into energy-saving solutions, logistics equipment, and factory safety innovations.

Industrial AI/IoT Expo: Experience groundbreaking IoT platforms, AI solutions, and connected communication devices.

Measure/Test/Sensor Expo: Stay ahead with the newest measuring instruments, inspection devices, and sensors to enhance precision.

Manufacturing DX Expo: Equip your business with IT solutions that fuel digital transformation and streamline operations.

Industrial ODM/EMS Expo: Connect with leading providers of outsourcing services, including original design manufacturing (ODM) and electronics manufacturing services (EMS).

NEW! Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo: Addressing the rising need for cybersecurity in manufacturing, this expo features OT and IT solutions to safeguard operations.

NEW! Smart Maintenance Expo: Focused on predictive maintenance and advanced repair solutions, this addition promises to be a game-changer for operational efficiency.

At the heart of Manufacturing World Fukuoka is the Additive Manufacturing Expo, designed for professionals and enthusiasts eager to explore how 3D printing is transforming industries. The expo will feature a mix of high-tech printers, materials engineered for high-performance applications, and contract moulding services to streamline production. From automotive to aerospace to medical devices, the advancements on display will highlight the versatility and scalability of additive technologies.

As the economic powerhouse of Kyushu, Fukuoka provides an ideal backdrop for this event. Renowned for its industrial ecosystem encompassing automotive, heavy machinery, and a burgeoning semiconductor sector, Fukuoka offers a dynamic environment for collaboration and innovation. Its strategic location and accessibility, just 15 minutes from Fukuoka Airport, ensure a seamless experience for domestic and international visitors alike.

Beyond the exhibitions, Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2024 features 12 expertly curated conference sessions. These will tackle critical topics, including digital transformation (DX), AI, IoT, factory automation, and cybersecurity, providing attendees with actionable insights and expert knowledge.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of Kyushu’s largest manufacturing event. Visit https://www.manufacturing-world.jp/kyushu/en-gb.html to learn more.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.