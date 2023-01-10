ADDMAN’s Fifth Acquisition Dinsmore Adds Polymer 3D Printing Potential

Manufacturing powerhouse ADDMAN announced the purchase of leading polymer 3D printing service provider Dinsmore to expand its polymer additive capabilities. The deal not only broadens ADDMAN’s existing additive production potential but notably marks an expansion of its ability to support medical industry partners, where polymer additive manufacturing is a leading force.

ADDMAN’s addition of Dinsmore rounds off a big year of acquisitions for the rapidly expanding Bonita Springs, Florida-based additive manufacturing solution provider, which now serves a growing number of industries, including aerospace, military, and automotive. As its fifth acquisition in just two years, Addman now joins the ranks of other firms in the 3D printing industry that are splashing millions of dollars on M&A shopping sprees, such as space technology manufacturer Redwire (NYSE: RDW), 3D printed electronics company Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM), and Chicago-based private equity firm CORE Industrial Partners.

Jay Dinsmore and Joe Calmese celebrated joining forces with the team after the New Year. Image courtesy of Addman.

News of the acquisition comes two months after ADDMAN announced the addition of Harbec, a contract manufacturer of tight tolerance precision 3D printed metals and plastics, for an undisclosed amount. Previously, the business bought Castheon, a laser powder bed fusion process developer and leading provider of AM technologies for mission-critical space applications, enabling ADDMAN to become a top-tier 3D printing service provider for the space industry. In addition, the engineering company had already purchased Minnesota-based precision manufacturer Domaille Engineering and 3rd Dimension Industrial 3D Printing, a Westfield, Indiana provider of metal AM solutions.

Discussing the recent addition, ADDMAN CEO Joe Calmese stated that the company is planning to invest heavily in the medical arena in the future and expects Dinsmore to serve as a “core part of this strategy.”

Considering that Dinsmore is known for its expertise in go-to-market and rapid manufacturing, supporting prototyping and low-volume production for customers with a concentration in medical applications, the new addition will give ADDMAN an edge in this industry. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Dinsmore operates over 35 additive machines using leading technologies such as multi-jet fusion (MJF), PolyJet, digital light synthesis (DLS), digital light processing (DLP), stereolithography (SLA), fused filament fabrication (FFF), and fused deposition modeling (FDM).

Immersed in the 3D printing industry since 2002, Dinsmore has gone from prototyping and low-volume production to adding rapid manufacturing services. Moreover, now that its part of the ADDMAN network, Dinsmore can deliver a suite of new services, including injection molding, CNC machining, metal additive manufacturing, and ISO 13485 clean room molded parts for medical devices.

Dinsmore adds over 20 years of expertise in polymer 3D and product development to Addman’s arsenal. Image courtesy of Addman.

Dinsmore’s founder and CEO, Jay Dinsmore, says the move “extends our capacity to support customers through their complete product lifecycle.” Furthermore, the executive believes that the synergies between the two brands are “undeniable,” and it was one factor that contributed to the decision to join Addman.

Similarly, Calmese reflected on the caliber of talent in the organization, stating that by “joining forces with Dinsmore, we now have the largest roster of AMUG-awarded DINOs under one roof.” The AMUG or Additive Manufacturing User Group awards Distinguished Innovator Operators Awards, better known as DINOs, to honor top leaders in the additive field. Thanks to the latest addition, ADDMAN now has five DINO employees and advisors. These are Jay Dinsmore, Castheon Founder, and Chief Scientist Youping Gao, ADDMAN Engineering Executive Vice President Bob Markley, Dinsmore Operations Lead Bill Braune, and Dinsmore Advisor Jason Lopes.

“We solve problems first and print second,” stated Calmese. “Some of the most recognized in our field resonate with this mission and chose to be a part of the culture we are building. The knowledge transfer and development of our staff, led by these individuals, is something I am so incredibly happy to see each day across our now eight locations.”

ADDMAN, which has been part of the private equity firm American Industrial Partners (AIP) since 2021, has a workforce of 500 employees, five manufacturing facilities across North America, at least $100 million in revenue, and continues to grow. With at least 24 additive machines sitting on 300,000 square feet of scalable footprint, the brand can provide the resources needed for any stage and size project. As such, ADDMAN is known for creating space applications and parts for IndyCar racing teams and robotic integrators, among many others.

