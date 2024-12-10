Former Formlabs Exec is New Quantica CEO

Inkjet 3D printer manufacturer Quantica has appointed Stefan Hollaender as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This leadership change marks a pivotal moment in Quantica’s evolution, with the outgoing CEO, Claus Moseholm, stepping into a new role as Executive Chairman. Moseholm, who has been with Quantica since its early days and served as CEO for nearly six years, will now concentrate on forging strategic partnerships and driving commercial growth. Hollaender, already in his role as CEO, represented Quantica at Formnext 2024, where the company showcased its latest advancements to the global additive manufacturing community.

Quantica’s decision to bring in Hollaender comes at a time when the company is aligning its business strategy to cater to high-volume industrial manufacturing needs. While Moseholm successfully guided the company through its early stages, this transition reflects Quantica’s need for expertise in scaling its operations globally.

Hollaender, who boasts an impressive resume with leadership roles at Sony, Microsoft, T-Systems International, and Formlabs, brings a wealth of experience in managing technology-driven businesses. At Formlabs, he served as Managing Director for Europe, where he played a key role in scaling operations and establishing strategic partnerships, positioning the company as a leader in 3D printing across the region. His time at Formlabs contributed to his understanding of the additive manufacturing market.

In addition to his time at Formlabs, Hollaender held senior positions at T-Systems, where he focused on strategic partnerships for digital business solutions. Prior to joining Quantica, he was CEO of wheel.me, a robotics and internet-of-things (IoT) company specializing in mobile robotic systems for object transportation. This diverse background makes him an ideal candidate to spearhead Quantica’s efforts to integrate its inkjet technology into sectors like electronics, automotive, and displays.

Meanwhile, Moseholm, who has been key in building Quantica’s foundation and developing its innovative product offerings, is not leaving the company. Instead, he will continue as part of the board, focusing on high-level initiatives such as strategic alliances and expanding Quantica’s commercial footprint.

Quantica is widely recognized for its inkjet printing NovoJet technology. Unlike conventional systems, NovoJet uses high-viscosity materials and large particles, unlocking possibilities for previously unprintable fluids. This innovation promises to help manufacturers digitize their production processes, cut down waste, and achieve greater efficiency.

Quantica’s flagship NovoJet OPEN platform is a customizable R&D system for research and process development, enabling partners and customers to test and refine applications across industries such as electronics and automotive. At the core of this platform—and Quantica’s entire offering—is the NovoJet printhead. Its ability to jet high-viscosity materials and large particles has opened up new possibilities in dental, displays, automotive, and electronics. By enabling the use of materials previously unsuitable for inkjet printing, this technology promises to simplify production, reduce waste, and unlock new opportunities for customization.

The company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of inkjet technology has established it as a trusted partner for cutting-edge projects, including collaborations with organizations like the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation (Fraunhofer IPA) and iPrint Institute—part of the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Western Switzerland’s School of Engineering and Architecture of Fribourg—to develop industrial applications.

Quantica’s strategic shift to focus on industrial manufacturing applications is driven by the growing demand for advanced solutions in sectors like adhesives, coatings, and functional layers. The company hopes to integrate its technology seamlessly into existing manufacturing processes.

Quantica says it remains committed to its existing product line while exploring opportunities in high-volume applications. This dual focus ensures that it continues to innovate in the R&D space while scaling up for industrial customers.

The company wants to meet market demands by integrating its technology into efficient and sustainable high-volume manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stefan Hollaender as our new CEO at this pivotal time for Quantica. His experience in leading global teams and technology aligns well with our expanding strategic focus on high-volume manufacturing applications. Integrating our innovative solutions into existing manufacturing processes requires a unique skill set from both our team and our partners, and Stefan is exceptionally well-suited to guide this effort. He will help us unlock the full benefits of our technology, and I look forward to supporting him,” commented Moseholm.

Images courtesy of Quantica.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.