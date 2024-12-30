3DPOD 233: Sustainable Manufacturing with Kate Black, Atomik AM

Kate Black is the Chief Executive Officer of Atomik AM, where she leads a team dedicated to fostering innovation and developing integrated advanced manufacturing solutions. The company specializes in electronics 3D printing, jetting technologies for novel materials, coatings, and multi-material 3D printing. Additionally, she serves as a Professor of Manufacturing at the University of Liverpool. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Kate shares her technical vision and a forward-looking perspective that will captivate many. She also emphasizes the importance of environmental manufacturing, advocating for cleaner chemistries and technologies.
