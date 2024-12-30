AMS 2025

3DPOD 233: Sustainable Manufacturing with Kate Black, Atomik AM

December 30, 2024 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsElectronicsEurope
AM Research Military

Kate Black is the Chief Executive Officer of Atomik AM, where she leads a team dedicated to fostering innovation and developing integrated advanced manufacturing solutions. The company specializes in electronics 3D printing, jetting technologies for novel materials, coatings, and multi-material 3D printing. Additionally, she serves as a Professor of Manufacturing at the University of Liverpool. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Kate shares her technical vision and a forward-looking perspective that will captivate many. She also emphasizes the importance of environmental manufacturing, advocating for cleaner chemistries and technologies.

3DPOD

