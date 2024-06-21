Bugatti Leverages Divergent to 3D Print Chassis and Suspension Parts for Tourbillon Hypercar

Divergent, the digitized contract manufacturer based in Los Angeles, has partnered with French luxury automaker Bugatti for the latter’s upcoming Tourbillon hypercar. Via the collaboration, Divergent will use the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS), a hybrid additive manufacturing (AM) process, to produce chassis and suspension components for the Tourbillon.

Characteristic of Divergent’s corporate mission, the primary aim of the Bugatti partnership is to significantly lightweight parts in order to achieve more sustainable output and more fuel-efficient design. Divergent has been a long-time user of Nikon SLM Solutions’ NXG XII 600 printers in its workflow, which the company deploys in service of many strategic industries, including aerospace and defense, in addition to automotive.

In a press release the partnership, President and COO of Divergent Lukas Czinger said, “We are pleased to provide structures for the Tourbillon the world has come to expect from Divergent. Today’s announcement demonstrates Bugatti’s commitment to integrating next generation technology into its performance vehicles.” The CEO of Bugatti Rimac, Mate Rimac, said, “We are excited to announce this partnership after working closely together for the past 18 months. It is clear that Divergent is the industry leader in digital engineering and [AM]. These optimized chassis components find their perfect home in our most advanced vehicle to date.”

Divergent is very public about having one of the most ambitious business strategies in the world of advanced manufacturing, which has perhaps made some hype-cautious observers wary of the company’s ability to deliver all that it promises. Every time Divergent lands a partnership like this one, it should serve to quiet any detractors.

Moreover, in a global business environment that is all the time illustrating more and more interest in dual-use technologies, Divergent is especially well-poised to build on this sort of positive momentum. It’s hard to think of many other US startups that could turn out parts for both a hypercar maker and a drone manufacturer.

At the same time, Divergent’s continued success should tangibly increase the likelihood that a greater number, and a more diverse group, of legacy manufacturers will accelerate their embrace of AM-centered advanced manufacturing. It’s realistic, then, to expect that Divergent will not only keep following up on its own success, but will contribute to the success of the US advanced manufacturing landscape as a whole, as a pillar of the industry.

