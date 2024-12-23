AMS 2025

3DPOD 232: Melissa Orme, Vice President of AM at Boeing

December 23, 2024 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America
AM Research Military

Melissa Orme played a pivotal role as CTO at Morf3D, transforming the company from a standard service bureau into a leader in aerospace 3D printing that went on to be acquired by Nikon. Now at Boeing, as Vice President of Additive Manufacturing (AM), she spearheads the company’s 3D printing initiatives, aiming to integrate AM wherever practical. Boeing, which has a longstanding lead in low-rate 3D printing production and manufacturing thousands of parts for civilian aircraft, benefits from Melissa’s vision and expertise. In this episode of the 3DPOD, she shares fascinating insights about Boeing’s current advancements and her aspirations for expanding 3D printing’s applications within the company.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

3DPOD

