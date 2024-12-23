3DPOD 232: Melissa Orme, Vice President of AM at Boeing

Melissa Orme played a pivotal role as CTO at Morf3D, transforming the company from a standard service bureau into a leader in aerospace 3D printing that went on to be acquired by Nikon. Now at Boeing, as Vice President of Additive Manufacturing (AM), she spearheads the company’s 3D printing initiatives, aiming to integrate AM wherever practical. Boeing, which has a longstanding lead in low-rate 3D printing production and manufacturing thousands of parts for civilian aircraft, benefits from Melissa’s vision and expertise. In this episode of the 3DPOD, she shares fascinating insights about Boeing’s current advancements and her aspirations for expanding 3D printing’s applications within the company.

