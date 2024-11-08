voxeljet and Sandhelden 3D Print Siedle Haus Facade

¨Our long-held wish, our idea, is to create a place in Furtwangen that brings people together, inspires them and excites them,” Siedle said.
“To achieve such a detailed cast of the former residence, we developed a unique process that had never been done at this scale before…The method was an enormous challenge, but in this way we succeeded in realising the design concept without any changes,” said Michael Eichmann, lead architect of hotz+architekten.
SANDHELDEN and Voxeljet showcase their technology brilliantly in this project. The facade will become even more striking with Picasso’s artwork displayed on and around it. While 3D-printed formwork doesn’t receive as much attention as direct 3D printing, it can be an invaluable tool for construction companies, offering significant time savings. In some cases, formwork can even be reused for projects like tunnel construction, adding further cost benefits. This project also highlights the level of detail and high throughput that binder jet technology can achieve. Though binder jetting is sometimes overhyped, I believe that exploring novel materials for unique construction challenges may reveal applications where this technology truly shines.
