voxeljet and Sandhelden 3D Print Siedle Haus Facade

SANDHELDEN and Voxeljet showcase their technology brilliantly in this project. The facade will become even more striking with Picasso’s artwork displayed on and around it. While 3D-printed formwork doesn’t receive as much attention as direct 3D printing, it can be an invaluable tool for construction companies, offering significant time savings. In some cases, formwork can even be reused for projects like tunnel construction, adding further cost benefits. This project also highlights the level of detail and high throughput that binder jet technology can achieve. Though binder jetting is sometimes overhyped, I believe that exploring novel materials for unique construction challenges may reveal applications where this technology truly shines.