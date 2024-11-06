America Makes’ AMJobs Platform Opens Doors to 3D Printing Careers—and it’s Free

With AMJobs, America Makes just rolled out a game-changer: a new, free digital tool that opens doors to careers in additive manufacturing (AM), designed for anyone across the U.S. ready to explore nationwide opportunities in the field.

AMJobs does not function as a job board with specific listings; instead, it serves as a guide for those interested in entering or advancing within the industry. It offers resources for students, job seekers, and professionals alike who want to explore and build a career in AM.

America Makes, the U.S. hub for advancing AM technology, recognized that careers in AM are often misunderstood or perceived as complex, discouraging those who might otherwise be interested.

“AMJobs opens the door for everyone to experience the world of AM, demystifying the industry and bringing its reality closer to those who may perceive it as unconventional,” noted Emily Young, an Education and Workforce Development (EWD) Project Engineer at America Makes. “Considered as our ‘front door,’ it invites individuals to glimpse inside and gain insight into the dynamic AM industry.”

With AM technology advancing, the demand for skilled workers is on the rise. The AM market is expected to grow significantly, driven by the technology’s distinctive ability to produce complex, customized parts with reduced lead times and material waste. These benefits have attracted industries like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare to adopt AM solutions at an unprecedented rate.

However, as the industry expands, there’s a wider skills gap. A study by Deloitte highlights that nine out of ten manufacturers face challenges finding skilled workers. This shortage is echoed in the AM sector, where the fast adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies has created a vital need for professionals who can design, operate, and maintain these systems.

Through AMJobs, America Makes hopes to support the industry’s growth by expanding its talent pool. The platform provides users with valuable resources to help them identify career pathways in AM and build skills tailored to the industry’s needs. This approach serves a dual purpose: it introduces new talent and equips existing workers with the tools they need to advance their careers.

When creating AMJob, America Makes sought input from different stakeholders, including educators, K-12 students, and industry representatives, to understand what prospective learners and workers really need. This collaborative effort brought together industry experts like Samantha Snabes of re:3D, Jill Marconi from the Ohio Aerospace Institute, and others from institutions such as the Great Lakes VA Healthcare System (VISN 12), MatterHackers, and the University of Texas at El Paso’s W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation. These contributions ensured that AMJobs aligns with a broad audience and makes sense for people of all backgrounds.

The platform was developed in collaboration with CAST, a nonprofit dedicated to creating inclusive learning experiences and tools, with funding from the Ohio Department of Development. AMJobs also incorporates Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles—a framework developed by CAST that seeks accessibility for all. UDL encourages users to make choices, build self-awareness, and set personal goals, allowing them to use AMJobs to fit their learning styles and needs. This inclusive approach supports users of different ages and skill levels in exploring careers. The key is for them to understand AM technologies and discover paths that align with their interests.

AMJobs has a structured way for users to navigate through various careers. The platform serves as a guide, showing what skills are needed and where to find the resources to develop them. Whether someone is looking to break into AM for the first time or advance their existing skills, AMJobs is a valuable tool that covers:

Career Exploration : AMJobs provides detailed insights into different career paths, from entry-level to specialized positions. Users can explore career options that match their interests and skill levels.

: AMJobs provides detailed insights into different career paths, from entry-level to specialized positions. Users can explore career options that match their interests and skill levels. Skill Development : The platform emphasizes skill-building in areas crucial to the AM industry. It links to training resources, certifications, and educational programs that help users develop the expertise employers seek.

: The platform emphasizes skill-building in areas crucial to the AM industry. It links to training resources, certifications, and educational programs that help users develop the expertise employers seek. Educational Pathways: For students or those looking to go back to school, AMJobs suggests educational pathways and milestones, making it easier to understand how to reach specific goals within the field.

One of the most important features of AMJobs is its accessibility. The platform is entirely free, making it an ideal resource for those who may not have access to traditional career counseling or specialized job training.

AMJobs is a resource designed to empower individuals and support the growth of the AM industry. As additive manufacturing grows and diversifies, platforms like AMJobs will play a critical role in preparing a skilled workforce to support and drive innovation.

For those interested in learning more or diving into a potential career in AM, visit the platform at America Makes AMJobs.

