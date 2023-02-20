3DPOD Episode 141: Low-Cost Large Format 3D Printing with Samantha Snabes, re:3D

Samantha Snabes, co-founder of re:3D, is extremely humble, but as we dive into her story in this episode of the 3DPOD, we learn just how exciting, fascinating and fun her life has truly been. It is a story of high-speed entrepreneurship for good.
Max and I are swept away by her story and that of re:3D, which has brought a family of large- and medium-format 3D printers to life. re:3D’s Gigabot systems have good intentions but are also being used in serious applications at NASA, Lockheed Martin and the Air Force. And that’s not all. Beyond re:3D, Samantha currently volunteers as the Global Chair of the IEEE Entrepreneurship Steering Committee.
