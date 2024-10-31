Xometry Adds Raytheon Veteran Roy Azevedo to Board of Directors

After three decades leading aerospace and defense initiatives at Raytheon, Roy Azevedo joins Xometry’s board, bringing a wealth of expertise in engineering, global manufacturing, and supply chain strategy that Xometry hopes will strengthen its push for international expansion and operational resilience.

Azevedo’s journey began at Raytheon in 1989, where he first started as an electrical engineer, steadily advancing to executive roles. His tenure at Raytheon led to his leadership of two critical business units: Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems and, later, Raytheon Intelligence and Space. Known for cutting-edge radar, electronic warfare, and intelligence systems, these units are at the forefront of advanced defense and space technologies.

In fact, his background in aerospace and defense, paired with a strategic understanding of complex global supply chains, aligns well with Xometry’s vision to scale and support companies across a wide range of industries.

“Roy is a highly regarded executive whose background in engineering and deep expertise in global manufacturing and supply chain management makes him an excellent addition to our Board,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “In his career with Raytheon, Roy championed the digitization of operations, embraced automation, and harnessed the power of emerging technologies like AI and machine learning to drive efficiency within various parts of Raytheon’s business. He uniquely understands what it takes for global companies to create resilient supply chains, and his expertise will prove instrumental as we scale our own business to further serve an increasingly global and diversified customer base.”

Xometry’s marketplace uses AI to connect large companies with suppliers for manufacturing services, helping drive the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector. In recent years, Xometry has widened its offerings to include the popular Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform, which helps businesses find and connect with suppliers for their projects and a set of cloud-based project management tools that streamline complex manufacturing processes.

The know-how Azevedo brings to Xometry’s board could be key as the company expands its global reach. Throughout his career, Azevedo has been an advocate for digitally transforming every phase of the production process, a practice that resonates with Xometry’s digital-first approach. By fully digitizing the product lifecycle—from engineering and design to production and delivery—Xometry wants to help businesses achieve greater flexibility and strength, particularly in supply chain management.

As Azevedo noted, “Xometry is a fast-growing company with a compelling business proposition and a significant runway of growth ahead of it. I understand deeply the importance of digitizing the entire product lifecycle, from engineering and design to production and delivery. Xometry’s growing portfolio of AI and machine-learning solutions are well-positioned to help companies everywhere, and I look forward to working with Randy and the rest of the Xometry management team as they continue to scale internationally and build on their tremendous growth.”

Azevedo’s background as an engineer adds practical technical insight to his role on the board. With experience in product design and development, he understands the need for efficiency and precision in engineering—an advantage for Xometry, whose AI-powered marketplace helps businesses optimize these areas. What’s more, his strategic experience in Raytheon’s aerospace and defense sectors (where strong, reliable supply chains are essential) will support Xometry in strengthening its network, helping companies prevent disruptions and handle the challenges of today’s global market.

Beyond his technical credentials, Azevedo’s leadership experience in an industry as complex as aerospace aligns with Xometry’s ambitious vision. Under his guidance, Raytheon implemented initiatives to automate and integrate emerging technologies across its operations. More importantly, Azevedo’s know-how of AI’s role in boosting supply chains—using predictive analytics to foresee disruptions or inefficiencies—is part of Xometry’s plan for smarter, faster manufacturing.

Azevedo joins a board that includes Chair Fabio Rosati, former Upwork CEO, along with Katharine Weymouth, former Washington Post CEO, and Deborah Bial, founder of the Posse Foundation. With the addition of a leader like Azevedo, Xometry is getting ready to navigate the growing demands of today’s interconnected manufacturing world.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.