3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 27, 2024

This week, Stratasys and Würth Additive Group continue their tours, and ICAM 2024 takes places in Atlanta, Georgia. Other offerings include an AM Symposium, webinars about 3D printing dental implants and sustainable metal powders, and the Smart Manufacturing for Aerospace & Defense event. Read on for all the details!

October 28, 29, & 31: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys tour continues this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. The truck first heads to the Rocket City Tavern in Huntsville, Alabama on Monday, October 28th, and stays in Huntsville on the 29th at the Auburn University Applied Research Institute. Then, it heads to Marietta, Georgia on the 31st, setting up in the Central Parking Lot at KSU.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

October 28 – November 1: ICAM 2024

From October 28th through November 1st in Atlanta, Georgia, the International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing (ICAM) 2024 will take place. Hosted by the ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE), with support from over a dozen ASTM technical committees, ICAM 2024 is ASTM’s ninth annual flagship event, focusing on standardization, qualification, and certification. The event agenda includes over 20 symposia about vital topics and areas in additive and advanced manufacturing, including industry standards, materials and processes, and design principles. There will also be panel discussions, keynote breakfast sessions, networking opportunities, and more.

“This conference addresses application specific requirements of various industry sectors in addition to covering the fundamentals of advanced manufacturing processes with the goal of transitioning research to application through standardization.”

You can register for ICAM 2024 here.

October 29: Smart Manufacturing for Aerospace & Defense

Also in Chicago, on the 29th, AMG World’s Smart Manufacturing Aerospace & Defense event will be held. Skill gaps, complex certification processes, and fragmented digital infrastructures are hindering the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, including 3D printing, across the aerospace product lifecycle. Attendees will hear about real-world Industry 4.0 adoption strategies and benchmarking best practices, learn the tools to establish governance frameworks and cross-functional collaboration models, and more.

“The aerospace and defense industry faces soaring demand and stringent quality standards, leading to capacity constraints from limited factory space, supply chain issues, and workforce shortages. Adopting Industry 4.0 technologies like IIoT, AI, digital twins, robotics, and additive manufacturing is crucial for optimizing production processes, enhancing quality control, and improving supply chain resilience.”

You can register for the event here.

October 29: Metal EOS Printer & Ti64 ELI Capability Analysis

Lincotek, a global solution provider for services in niche markets including aerospace and medical device 3D printing, recently tested out the capabilities of the EOS M 300-4 and Ti64 ELI, together with the Lincotek Medical division, which has been working on 3D printing titanium implants since 2006. The results of the “Metal AM Machine Capability Analysis with Ti64 ELI” will be shared this Tuesday, October 29th at 9 am CET (3 am EST) and 4 pm CET (10 am EST). The performance was evaluated in comparison to the EOS M 290, and the performance evaluation results, validation methodology, and more will be shared by Aydin Yagmur, EOS, and Massimiliano Tomaselli, Lincotek Medical.

“We are looking forward to sharing the results of machine performance evaluation for mechanical & physical properties using Ti64 ELI in the scope of process qualification, which is a pre-requisite for the serial production of high-quality implantable components. The webinar delves into the required process validation methodology in the medical device industry, emphasizing its importance and implications for product quality and efficiency. Lastly, you will gain insights on mechanical properties in comparison to the EOS M 290.”

You can register for the webinars here.

October 29: Your First Professional 3D Scanner

At 12 pm EST on the 29th, 3D Printing Industry will host a webinar on “What to Look For in Your First Professional Scanner.” With a focus on the scan-to-CAD process for mechanical part design projects, the webinar will be presented by Peel 3D and Creaform, and features a live software demo and Q&A segment. Attendees will explore what happens after scanning during the critical post-processing phase, including topics like seamlessly merging multiple scans, transferring ready-to-use data to CAD software, and more. The guest speaker will be U.S. Navy veteran Gabrielle Williams, an Applications Engineer and Project Estimator for Creaform.

“Are you considering investing in a 3D scanner for professional use? Leveraging 3D scanning to enhance workflows mainly depends on increased accuracy and time savings.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 29: Make AM Your Career

Also on October 29th, but at 2 pm EST, SME is holding its final Additive Manufacturing Coffee Chat of the year, all about how to “Make AM Your Career.” The focus is on exploring career opportunities in the AM field, and industry professionals will share their insights and advice on networking, skill development, and more. There will be virtual networking opportunities, so you can learn how to build a professional network within the industry to improve your career prospects.

“This insightful session is designed to guide interested individuals on how to get involved in additive manufacturing (AM) careers. Industry professionals will share their experiences and provide valuable advice.”

You can register for the online event here.

October 30: Additive Manufacturing Symposium

On Wednesday, October 30th, the Career Academy in South Bend, Indiana is holding an Additive Manufacturing Symposium from 9 am until 2 pm EST. Designed for education professionals interesting in learning how to integrate the latest AM advancements into academic curricula and professional development, the symposium will feature an additive tour, a panel discussion, demonstrations, lunch, and a social event. The event will help attendees bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world industry application in manufacturing.

“Join Career Academy’s Additive Manufacturing Symposium to explore breakthroughs in education & professional development in AM!”

You can register for the symposium here.

October 30: Bridging the Gap with Elementum 3D & Continuum

The latest “Bridging the Gap” webinar by Elementum 3D will take place at 11 am EST this Wednesday the 30th, and will focus on innovative solutions to overcome challenges in sourcing and maintaining a consistent supply of high-quality AM powders. The webinar, “Revolutionizing AM Supply Chain with Sustainable Metal Powders,” will illustrate how Elementum 3D and Continuum Powders are working to move the supply chain process from a challenge to an opportunity. Key takeaways will include how to improve key material properties to enhance AM performance, the importance of traceability and integration of real-time quality control, strong datasets for newer AM-specific alloys to support part designers and producers with reference properties, and more.

“Materials experts will share the most recent advancements in optimizing AM supply chain to dramatically reduce supply chain disruptions and the newest technologies capable of producing the highest quality powders on the market.”

You can register for the webinar here.

October 30: Würth Additive Group Demo Days 2024

This week, Würth Additive Group (WAG) continues its Demo Days 2024, an exclusive journey across key locations in North America. At these events, attendees can witness product demos, have a Q&A session with application experts, get a Demo Days t-shirt, and eat, drink, and network with the local 3D printing community. The tour will take place at WAG Headquarters in Greenwood, Indiana, from 4-7 pm EST on October 30th.

“Join us at one of our 3D tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Würth Additive Group preferred printers, materials, digital inventory software, and additive solutions, including Raise3D printers – the DF2, RMF500, Pro3 Plus and Loctite’s new resin materials featuring PRO417.”

You can register for the event here.

October 30: 3D Printing Workflow for Dental Implants

Also on the 30th, at 7 pm EST, SprintRay will offer a CE (continuing education) webinar, “Guarded & Guided: The Complete 3D Printing Workflow for Placing and Protecting Dental Implants.” Presented by Dr. Josh Nagao, key topics include the step-by-step process of using intraoral scanners for accurate implant planning, best practices for 3D printing surgical guides and night guards, techniques for implant placement guided by 3D printed surgical guides, and more.

“In this webinar, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the full implant workflow using digital 3D printing technology. Attendees will explore the benefits of combining surgical guides and night guards for precise implant placement and long-term protection.”

You can register for the CE webinar here.

October 31: Get to Know SOLIDWORKS for 3D Printing with TriMech

TriMech invites you to “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS for 3D Printing” at 10 am EST on Thursday, October 31st, taught by TriMech Elite Solutions Consultant John Landis. The webinar will go over both general and purpose-built functions in SOLIDWORKS that can help with 3D printing, such as Thickness Analysis for designing stronger parts, estimating and comparing production expenses with SOLIDWORKS Costing, and how to prepare models with the Print 3D Function. By learning this techniques, attendees can make better design and printing decisions, thus enabling better, higher quality parts.

“3D printing is everywhere, and many companies, large and small, are incorporating this fabrication technique into their workflow. Research & development, rapid prototyping, manufacturing aids, and even short-run production are just a few applications for 3D Printing. Obviously, SOLIDWORKS is used to create the model, and it has some great tools that help with printing, too.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 1: FX10 Launch Roadshow in Australia

Finally, the FX10 Launch Roadshow and 2025 Innovation Days continues this week in Australia, heading to Eden Oak Geelong in Victoria on Friday, November 1st. Attendees will get to see new materials, enjoy food and drinks, network with their colleagues, learn what’s new in SOLIDWORKS 2025, check out parts 3D printed on the FX10, and more.

“Discover the world’s first hybrid 3D printer: FX10, combining metal + composites, with double the speed and print capacity.”

You can register for the event here. More dates for the tour are coming soon.

