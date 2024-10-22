UltiMaker Introduces Sketch Sprint 3D Printer: Fast, Safe, and Ready for Classrooms

UltiMaker introduced its latest 3D printer, the MakerBot Sketch Sprint, specifically designed to boost the use of the technology in classrooms. This new printer improves speed, safety, and ease of use for both educators and students, making the learning experience more interactive and productive. Set to begin shipping in November 2024, the Sketch Sprint is ideal for bringing more hands-on learning and creativity into the classroom.

Boasting print speeds up to five times faster than typical desktop printers, which usually print at 50 to 100 millimeters per second, the Sketch Sprint lets teachers maximize lesson time, allowing more classroom projects and giving students the freedom to bring their ideas to life with less wait time. Despite the increased speed, UltiMaker promises its Sketch Sprint will not compromise quality. In fact, it includes features like a heated build plate, mesh leveling, and vibration compensation to ensure precise and detailed prints.

“Sketch Sprint offers safe and reliable 3D printing that we believe will help prepare students to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market,” said UltiMaker’s CEO, Michiel Alting von Geusau. “Investing in education is not just about enhancing the classroom experience; it is about equipping students with the right skills needed to succeed beyond school.”

Another key feature of the Sketch Sprint is its integration with UltiMaker’s Digital Factory. This platform allows teachers to manage multiple printers, queue print jobs, and receive student submissions from any device. The recently released Cura Cloud feature enhances this by offering slicing capabilities directly through the cloud, making it easier to move from design to printing without needing desktop software. This feature is handy for educators who may not have extensive experience with 3D printing software; they can easily manage slicing and print preparation tasks directly from the cloud, streamlining the workflow and reducing the technical burden.

According to UltiMaker, safety is a top priority for the Sketch Sprint. The printer has undergone extensive testing and meets the safety standards set by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global safety certification organization known for testing products to ensure they meet strict safety requirements. It features a fully enclosed design, a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) plus, a carbon filtration system that helps capture tiny particles and fumes emitted during printing, and other safety measures, including a digital PIN to prevent unauthorized use.

These safety features are essential for classroom environments, guaranteeing a clean and secure space for students to work with 3D printing technology. Additionally, the Sketch Sprint is compatible with classroom-friendly filaments like PLA and Tough PLA, popular biodegradable plastics made from renewable resources like cornstarch, which are safer to use and produce fewer emissions.

Educators will also benefit from the Sketch Sprint’s wealth of resources. UltiMaker provides access to over 600 lesson plans and project ideas, as well as ISTE-aligned training programs, which follow standards set by the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) to help integrate technology effectively in the classroom. Additionally, educators can access curriculum development courses and professional development opportunities.

These resources are designed to help teachers integrate 3D printing into their classrooms more effectively. The company also offers funding guides, tutorials, educational webinars, and an active community to support both new and experienced users.

UltiMaker’s Marketing Education Manager, Andrea Zermeño, highlights the company’s commitment to education: “For more than 10 years, we have been dedicated to working closely with educators to create tools and resources necessary to successfully use 3D printing with their students. Our commitment has fostered exciting and fun learning experiences that ignite creativity, improve critical thinking skills, and empower students with confidence in the classroom and in their careers.”

Through its MakerBot sub-brand, which includes the Sketch series, UltiMaker has become a key player in delivering accessible, reliable 3D printing solutions to classrooms worldwide. With MakerBot printers already used in over 7,000 schools worldwide, UltiMaker is helping educators bring 3D printing into the classroom, giving students the skills they need for the jobs of the future. In fact, UltiMaker’s focus on improving STEM and STEAM education drives its innovation in hardware and software, empowering the next generation of learners with hands-on, future-focused tools.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.