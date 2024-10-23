New Leadership Takes the Helm at Alabama’s AMIIC Innovation Hub

After two decades of military service, including combat tours in Iraq, U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel John Schmitt knows a lot about handling tough challenges—both on the battlefield and in the fast-paced world of advanced manufacturing. As the first Executive Director of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center (AMIIC), Schmitt was chosen to lead the center when it was established in 2021 by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM).

Under Schmitt’s leadership, AMIIC became a key innovation hub that trains the next generation of workers, helps local manufacturers adopt cutting-edge technology, and works to modernize U.S. manufacturing for industries like defense. Now, Schmitt is stepping into a new role as Executive Consultant, handing over leadership to Jamie White, a defense insider with a talent for turning ideas into real-world results.

Schmitt, who was crucial in getting AMIIC off the ground, has been central to its success. His background as an army veteran helped shape the center into a force for innovation and collaboration between government, industry, and academia. Under Schmitt’s leadership, AMIIC has worked on everything from technology adoption and supply chain enhancement to workforce training and skills gap analysis, helping the U.S. Army and local manufacturers.

For example, AMIIC was a key player in the Biden Administration’s AM Forward initiative, a national effort to boost the use of 3D printing across U.S. supply chains. By partnering with major manufacturers like GE Aviation and Lockheed Martin, AMIIC helped local suppliers adopt 3D printing to reduce production costs and boost supply chain​ efficiency. This effort became even more important once the pandemic showed weaknesses in traditional manufacturing processes.

Also, AMIIC has been deeply involved in workforce development, helping train over 1,600 students and professionals in advanced manufacturing technologies. These programs have been particularly crucial for small and medium-sized manufacturers, helping them adopt new technologies to meet the U.S. Army’s modernization needs. Schmitt even helped build strong partnerships between local businesses and defense contractors, speeding up the adoption of 3D printing and advanced technologies into their operations.

Between 2022 and 2024, AMIIC hosted over 150 community events, providing a platform for small businesses and regional manufacturers to receive support, guidance, and training. Most recently, AMIIC partnered with the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) to enhance workforce development in advanced manufacturing. This collaboration gives UAH students access to AMIIC’s cutting-edge lab space and equipment, preparing them for defense, aerospace, and industrial trade careers.

Schmitt’s new role as Executive Consultant means he can stay involved and continue offering his advice and leadership to the organization. Reflecting on his time at AMIIC, Schmitt shared on social media, “How do you honor over three and a half years building something from scratch with the most incredible team, an endlessly rewarding mission, and creating truly enduring impact? Yeah… I’m not sure either. What I am sure of is that I am beyond proud of what we have built together as a team and as a community.”

The executive also pointed out that: “Together with our partners, we have built something truly transformative for Alabama and created a lasting impact across the broader national defense manufacturing landscape. I am proud of what we’ve built together and deeply grateful for the support from NCDMM and our partners. While there is still much to accomplish, I’m confident that the powerful partnerships we’ve cultivated will enable the AMIIC team to make an even greater impact in the future.”

White Steps In

White, who takes over as Senior Director, isn’t new to NCDMM or the world of advanced manufacturing. He joined NCDMM in 2023 after a long career as a civilian in the U.S. Army, working as aviation manufacturing technology branch chief at Redstone Arsenal, developing and implementing advanced manufacturing processes for the military. Redstone Arsenal is a major hub for the Department of Defense (DoD), developing missile, aviation, and space technology. White’s experience at Redstone Arsenal, combined with his work as Deputy Director of the DoD’s Innovation Capability and Modernization (ICAM) Office, makes him an expert in aligning advanced technologies with defense needs.

At AMIIC, White played a key role in shaping early goals, getting community support, and creating programs to meet the needs of the DoD. According to AMIIC, White “excels at identifying, developing, and prioritizing innovative technology programs and business opportunities.”

White stated that “AMIIC has further enhanced NCDMM’s long-standing reputation as a local, and regional, trusted partner in manufacturing and workforce modernization. With NCDMM’s strong legacy of driving innovation and meeting DoD needs, I’m excited to further expand our impact in North Alabama and beyond. Over the past three years, the team has built a solid foundation for NCDMM operations in Huntsville through collaboration, meeting customer needs, and serving as an unbiased partner. I’m confident we are poised for continued success and am extremely grateful to NCDMM leadership for their trust and support.”

AMIIC’s Impact on Alabama

Since its creation, AMIIC has been a driving force for workforce development in Alabama. One of its main goals is to bridge the workforce gap by offering training programs, internships, and apprenticeships that equip students and professionals with the skills needed for the defense industry.

However, AMIIC’s partnerships have extended beyond just the U.S. Army. The center has worked with local and regional organizations to boost process development, supply chain management, and technology adoption. These collaborations are essential to keep Alabama’s manufacturing sector competitive, especially in defense-related industries. AMIIC says with White at the helm, it will remain a critical resource for manufacturers and defense contractors, offering a range of programs that ensure workers are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.

“John’s [Schmitt] leadership, unique understanding of the industrial base, and experience have been crucial in shaping AMIIC into the innovation hub it is today. As John passes the torch, we are confident that Jamie’s [White] deep knowledge, expertise, and unwavering commitment will build upon the strong foundation he helped shape at AMIIC, further advancing our mission,” concluded NCDMM Vice President and Chief Development Officer Randy Gilmore.

