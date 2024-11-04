3DPOD Episode 225: Oil & Gas 3D Printing with Cassidy Silbernagel, Head of AM Engineering at Exergy Solutions
In this episode of the 3DPOD, Cassidy Silbernagel, Head of AM Engineering at Exergy Solutions, takes some time to discuss design for additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing, with a strong focus on the energy industry. He explains why oil and gas represent a major growth area for AM, covering the industry’s standards, motivations, and the types of parts being 3D printed. Cassidy dives into materials like Inconel, highlighting their importance to these companies, and provides insights into the manufacturing process for these components.
The episode also introduces Exergy, a company with both design and manufacturing expertise, enabling it to manage part production for clients effectively. Notably, Exergy owns the first Wayland Additive machine, which places it in a unique position within the energy sector. This episode will be valuable not only for those in the energy business but also for other specialized firms looking to achieve similar success through deep expertise and a tailored approach to client needs.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
