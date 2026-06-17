As California Debates AB 2047, New York’s Law Targeting 3D Printed Guns Prepares to Take Effect

California’s controversial AB 2047 is still making its way through the state legislature. Meanwhile, in New York, lawmakers have already moved forward with similar restrictions for preventing the production of 3D printed firearms.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed New York’s legislation into law on May 27 as part of the state’s FY27 budget package. The law is expected to take effect later this summer and is designed to address so-called ghost guns, including firearms and firearm components produced using desktop 3D printers.

The New York law focuses not only on the firearms, but also on the technology used to make them. Under the legislation, 3D printers sold in New York will eventually be required to include technology designed to prevent the production of illegal firearms and firearm parts. The law also directs the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services to lead a task force that will recommend the standards manufacturers must meet. Once those regulations are in place, New York will be able to take action against companies that sell non-compliant printers in the state.

Police agencies will also be required to report recoveries of 3D printed firearms to the state. The legislation criminalizes the unlawful possession, sale, or distribution of blueprints used to print illegal firearms and firearm parts, as well as the manufacture of certain 3D printed firearms.

Hochul first introduced the idea in January as part of a broader gun safety package, targeting ghost guns and 3D printed firearms. The package included plans to encourage safeguards on 3D printers and limit access to certain gun-design files online.

In fact, Hochul’s office says the measures are intended to keep state laws aligned with the changing technology. The administration argues that ghost guns and 3D printed firearms can be difficult to trace and that states need new tools to address how some firearm components can now be made outside traditional supply chains. When announcing the legislation, Hochul said New York was taking steps to close what she called the “plastic pipeline” and limit the spread of untraceable firearms.

So the New York law and California’s AB 2047 are both trying to regulate the printers, not just the guns. In fact, California’s AB 2047 would require 3D printers sold in the state to include firearm-blocking technology and would create a state approval process for compliant machines. Beginning in 2029, non-compliant printers could no longer be sold or transferred in California.

But, critics say it is not clear whether the required technology can actually work, and they worry the rules could affect schools, businesses, makers, and other lawful users of 3D printers.

Among those raising concerns about the proposal is David Tobin, Executive Producer of 3D Printing Nerd and Executive Director of the Community Manufacturing Initiative. In a recent interview with 3DPrint.com, Tobin argued that lawmakers are focusing on the machines, rather than the criminal activity they are trying to prevent.

“The things they’re trying to make illegal are already illegal. You can’t make them more ‘illegaler’,” Tobin suggested. “The focus should be on enforcing existing laws rather than creating regulations that affect everyone who uses a 3D printer.”

Tobin has also warned that more states could begin exploring restrictions aimed at 3D printers themselves. New York’s recently enacted law shows that the debate is already extending beyond California.

New York Has Been Working on This Issue for Years

New York has long been working on this issue. In 2019, the state made sure 3D printed firearms were illegal. Since then, lawmakers have introduced additional proposals aimed at ghost guns, firearm blueprints, and the technology used to make them. In 2023, Assembly Bill A8132 proposed requiring background checks for certain 3D printers capable of producing firearm components. That same year, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand introduced the federal 3D Printed Gun Safety Act, which sought to prohibit the online distribution of digital firearm blueprints. The law signed by Hochul this year takes that effort a step further. Instead of focusing only on the firearms, it also examines the printers and digital files involved in their production.

Backers of the law say it is a response to the growing number of ghost guns and 3D printed firearms being recovered by law enforcement. They argue that states need new ways to address weapons that can be difficult to trace. For example, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has argued that regulations targeting both digital gun files and manufacturing technology could help create additional barriers for people seeking to produce illegal weapons.

Not everyone is convinced the approach will work. Groups such as Adafruit and the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) have questioned whether 3D printers can reliably identify firearm parts in the first place.

For example, Adafruit argued that printers simply follow instructions and do not actually understand what they are making. The EFF has also raised concerns that these types of requirements could eventually lead to printers scanning or restricting user files. What’s more, critics say the challenge becomes even greater because the 3D printing industry relies on many different machines, software platforms, and open-source tools, which means firearm-detection systems could be very difficult to apply across the industry.

New York has already taken a first step. California may be next. But for the 3D printing industry, the question is how far future regulations will go, and whether they can address illegal firearms without affecting the broader uses of 3D printing technology.

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