Additive Manufacturing Workforce Growth Stalls as Industry Faces Challenges

The additive manufacturing industry, long known for its rapid innovation and expansion, seems to be hitting a roadblock when it comes to workforce growth. Recent data reveals a slowdown in hiring and workforce expansion, signaling that the industry’s explosive growth may be cooling off.

In North America, workforce growth has slowed to a crawl, with a modest uptick in the US and Canada. Meanwhile, regions like EMEA and APAC are seeing even more restrained progress, with APAC showing no growth at all throughout 2024. This pattern suggests that the growth of the AM industry has slowed to a more cautious pace.

The Hiring Slowdown: A Shift in Momentum

Perhaps the most telling sign of the current market conditions is the sharp decline in job openings across the board. In the US and Canada, the data collected by Alexander Daniels Global shows hiring has dropped significantly, and the situation is even more pronounced in EMEA and APAC. Fewer job listings indicate less demand for new talent, signaling that companies are either pausing on expansion or reassessing their workforce needs in light of market uncertainty.

The data, which will be published in the upcoming 2025 AM Salary Survey Report from Alexander Daniels Global, suggests this isn’t just a temporary pause. With fewer job opportunities being advertised, companies appear to be tightening their belts, signaling a broader shift in momentum within the industry.

Job Seekers Are Playing It Safe

In the US, professionals are becoming more hesitant to change role. Fewer workers are actively seeking new opportunities when compared with previous years, likely because the job market feels consistently volatile with little sign of respite. Workers are sticking with their current employers, preferring stability over the risk of change. EMEA shows a similar pattern, with the number of job seekers holding steady. Interestingly, only APAC has seen a slight rise in the number of individuals looking for new roles—though this increase is far from dramatic.

Turnover on the Rise—But Why?

Despite a slowdown in hiring, employee turnover has spiked in both EMEA and APAC. The US, in contrast, has maintained stable turnover rates, suggesting that American workers are staying put in an uncertain market. In Europe and Asia, however, turnover is on the rise—dramatically so. What’s driving this shift?

The most likely explanation is talent shuffling within the industry itself. While overall growth may be slower, employees are switching roles between companies, with some likely leaving machine OEMs for positions with AM adopters and service bureaus. This reshuffling highlights a dynamic, albeit cautious, movement within the sector as companies compete for top talent even amid slower growth.

What’s Next for the AM Workforce?

The data paints a picture of an industry in transition. The AM sector is clearly facing challenges, particularly when it comes to hiring and workforce growth. However, there is still plenty to uncover about what’s driving these trends and where the market is headed next.

To get a deeper understanding of the forces shaping the AM workforce and the broader industry, stay tuned for the upcoming 2025 AM Salary Survey Report. It will provide in-depth analysis and insights into the market’s direction, helping AM companies and professionals navigate these complex and evolving conditions.

You can still get a copy of the most recent report – the 2024 AM Salary Survey Report

