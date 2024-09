DEVCOM Sees SPEE3D 3D Print Transmission Mount for Bradley Fighting Vehicle

The MRO component in question was a transmission mount for a Bradley Fighting Vehicle. This mount insulates the chassis from engine vibrations and ensures the engine remains securely in place, preventing contact with the frame and other components. The part was later tested on the IVF at the 278th field test area. This demonstration is likely to attract attention in Ukraine, which operates over 166 IVFs and is the world’s largest user of SPEE3D systems , with six units. SPEE3D’s operations in Ukraine are also bolstering its reputation in the U.S., U.K., and the company’s native Australia. These challenges, including the Salvex exercise , have contributed to the company’s growing credibility. As a result, SPEE3D has sold units to the U.K., Australian, U.S., and Japanese military

“SPEE3D intends to make additive manufacturing accessible as a quick, cost-effective, and easy way to print crucial metal parts that otherwise would not be available at the point of need. Having a soldier with no previous additive manufacturing experience learn our technology within a week certainly meets that goal. We are proud to have collaborated with Army Research Labs, the University of Knoxville, the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and all of our other partners to participate in this successful demonstration,” said SPEE3D CEO Byron Kennedy.

SPEE3D has been on an exceptional run lately. Initially, it seemed like a somewhat isolated company, based in Australia with its rare technology. However, through opening a U.S. facility, working with the Australian Navy , a crucial demo for the UK Army, and an important sale to Rock Island Armory, the company has gained significant traction. SPEE3D’s technology is relatively safe, able to use lower-quality, inexpensive materials, and offers a high build speed, which keeps costs low. Early on, the company focused on creating expeditionary versions of its printer. While it isn’t suitable for making complex geometries or aircraft engine parts, SPEE3D excels at producing straightforward parts that need to be deployed quickly. This makes it ideal for energy companies, MRO operations, and military use.

“This demonstration successfully illustrated how cold spray technology can be utilized to positively impact the warfighter in expeditionary scenarios. Expeditionary cold systems provide added repair and manufacturing capabilities which can address supply chain challenges as would be expected in a contested logistics environment. Overall, this advanced manufacturing demonstration was extremely successful due to our amazing partnerships with industry, academia and future technology users,” said Michael Nicholas, Materials Engineer at DEVCOM ARL.

When we spoke to CEO Byron Kennedy for the 3DPOD in 2021, the team seemed experienced, and the technology stood out as particularly interesting. SPEE3D has since doubled down on military 3D printing, especially for austere environments, a niche it is better suited for than many other printers. This focus has enabled the company to meet military needs effectively. Austere 3D printing in the military has grown rapidly, and the war in Ukraine has highlighted the importance of MRO for the military during conflict. The U.S. military is well-prepared for combat, but a prolonged war of attrition against a near-peer adversary is a different challenge. The lessons from Ukraine show not only the importance of drones but also the necessity of quickly repairing equipment as it wears down. In that sense, SPEE3D benefited from the situation, but it aligned well with the company’s existing strategy.

Additionally, the company’s decision to partner with Philips Federal in August, along with establishing U.S. locations, was key in making the U.S. government comfortable enough to adopt the technology. The Spanish firm Meltio has also found success through its relationship with Philips, showing that having the right value proposition—and the right guide—can be crucial.