Boston’s Additive Edge: Inside Boston Children’s Hospital 3D Printing Lab

In the hallways of Boston Children’s Hospital, innovation isn’t just a catchphrase—it’s a lifeline. Tucked within these walls, a 3D printing lab is reshaping the future of surgical preparation, turning what once seemed impossible into routine practice. This isn’t just technology at work; it’s where precise, patient-specific models give surgeons a blueprint for success before a single incision is made. Every print, every layer, every model pushes the boundaries of healthcare—one where the limits of what’s possible are stretched, molded, and brought to life in 3D.

Boston Children’s is known globally for its outstanding patient care and pioneering medical advances, consistently ranked as one of the top hospitals by U.S. News and World Report for nine consecutive years, excelling in specialties such as cancer, neurology, orthopedics, and urology. The institution has made 3D printing a vital part of its medical care. Through its Immersive Design Systems (IDS), the hospital creates precise, patient-specific models that help surgeons prepare for complex procedures. These models have proven to reduce surgery time by two to three hours, translating into shorter anesthesia times and reducing patient risks.

During my visit to the IDS lab at Boston Children’s, I was struck by the size and scale of the operation. The hospital treats nearly half a million patients annually, and this state-of-the-art IDS team serves the institution. Despite its modern setup, the space had a warm, almost cozy feel—a true reflection of the team’s dedication to the children they help.

The IDS lab is big, with several workspaces, computers, and plenty of 3D printers, including two PolyJets, a laser sintering printer, and some smaller desktop models for prototyping. Each room has a specific purpose, from pre-print planning to post-processing models, creating an efficient workflow.

The lab operates nearly 24/7, often handling urgent cases that require rapid turnaround times, even on weekends, to ensure surgeons have the models they need when it matters most.

Despite the high stakes and seriousness of their work—helping surgeons prepare for life-saving procedures on children—the environment is very welcoming, driven by the team’s passion for ensuring everything is done right and fast.

Led by Katie Livingston, Senior Development Engineer, the IDS team has been breaking new ground in 3D printed anatomical models and life-saving surgical simulations. They’re also planning for the future, exploring possibilities like 3D printing custom medical implants once they acquire a metal printer.

A New Dimension of Surgical Precision

When a surgeon prepares for a complicated operation, every incision matters. Traditionally, they would rely on MRI or CT scans, but now, surgeons can hold a patient-specific 3D printed model that gives them a complete, tactile understanding of the anatomy they’ll be operating on.

While using 3D models for surgical preparation isn’t entirely new—this practice has been in use for years—what sets Boston Children’s apart is its fully dedicated, on-site 3D printing center.

Before 3D printing was introduced in 2013, the hospital relied on more traditional training methods. “At that time, clinicians practiced medical scenarios on hard plastic mannequins,” says Livingston. She joined the program during its early years, working on the Training and Performance pillar, where they began developing basic trainers to boost the realism of the mannequins.

These initial efforts involved creating 3D printed parts or molds to embed within the mannequins. Over the years, the IDS Applied Engineering team refined these techniques to develop highly realistic trainers. In 2013, the hospital identified that 3D printing could be used not only for training but to enhance patient care directly by creating patient-specific anatomical replicas, enabling surgeons to perform detailed pre-surgical planning on the models.

Today, the IDS team works closely with on-call doctors to create custom models for each case, ensuring quick turnaround times and precise, patient-specific solutions. From complex orthopedic surgeries to neurosurgeries, the IDS team produces models replicating bones, tissues, and even the intricate vessels around tumors.

“We’ve received tons of positive feedback from surgeons about how these models have made surgeries smoother and quicker,” Livingston shares. “And smoother doesn’t just mean better outcomes—it can also mean saving hours of operating time, which in the medical world translates to reduced risks and costs.”

One standout project involved working with Darren Orbach, Chief Neurointerventional Radiology, on a groundbreaking fetal intervention for a vein of Galen malformation. This complex procedure, which had been years in the making, required the development of fetal puncture trainers using digital anatomy materials. The IDS team played a crucial role in creating phantom models of the fetal brain and skull. These models allowed Orbach and his team to practice the procedure with unparalleled precision. It was so cutting-edge that it inspired an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, with Orbach himself making an appearance in the show.

Beyond the OR

The IDS team’s impact isn’t “confined to the surgical theater,” says Livingston. Their 3D printed models are also being used to educate patients and their families. A model of a heart with a life-threatening defect, for example, helps ease the anxiety of a family about to send their child into surgery. Being able to physically hold and understand the issue makes it real and easier to comprehend.

This isn’t just about preparing surgeons; it’s about preparing everyone involved in the care process. The IDS lab creates highly realistic training models, allowing surgical teams to practice complex operations before stepping into the operating room (OR).

Livingston explains that the team spends significant time with surgeons to ensure their models, like the cleft palate trainers, feel as realistic as possible. “Even when it’s made out of silicone, it has to feel like they’re working on a patient,” she says.

These models feature blood vessels that mimic the texture of real human tissue and even simulate blood flow during practice surgeries. The goal is clear: by the time the surgery takes place, the team has already faced—and overcome—the challenges in a controlled, simulated environment.

For example, they have developed trainers for heart surgery where doctors can practice cutting into a heart with simulated blood flow. Another project involves the development of 3D printed cleft palate trainers, giving surgeons the feel of performing surgery on a living patient—right down to the sensation of tissue in the hands.

Materials Matter

One key to the IDS team’s success is their knowledge of 3D printing materials. The lab has an impressive lineup of printers, including the Stratasys PolyJets and laser sintering printers, which allow them to print models in various materials—from rigid, bone-like substances to softer, flexible ones that simulate human tissue.

Lately, their work involves printing entire anatomical models using multiple materials in a single go. These models have different textures, such as bone-like firmness for skeletal structures or softer cartilage for joints, making them ideal for pre-surgical planning and education. The team’s ability to print in full color, distinguishing between healthy tissue and tumor growth, is a game-changer for surgeons, says Livingston.

“We can adjust the materials to mimic the feel of real human anatomy. When surgeons practice on these models, it’s as close to the real thing as you can get without having an actual patient,” notes the expert.

The lab doesn’t just support the hospital’s surgical teams; they’ve also worked on custom implants for plastic surgeries and partnered with occupational therapists to create tailor-made splints for fragile patients. One recent project involved custom splints for patients whose conditions make them unable to endure the traditional splint-making process. Using 3D scanning and modeling software, the team designs splints custom-fitted to each patient’s anatomy, ensuring comfort and effectiveness, explains IDS Development Engineer Mun Chet.

Their collaborations don’t stop there. The IDS team works closely with external companies, staying ahead of the curve by testing new 3D printing materials and technologies. They’re exploring everything from 3D printed implants to new resin materials for creating hollow structures, specifically for vascular models. These hollow structures are critical for accurately simulating blood vessels, allowing surgeons to practice delicate procedures like inserting catheters or performing vascular repairs, according to Jeremiah Egolf, who specializes in medical device prototyping at IDS. By improving the realism and functionality of these models, the team is constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in medical 3D printing.

While the lab’s current projects are impressive, it’s clear they have their eyes on the future. Livingston hints at the potential for metal 3D printing to create custom medical implants in-house, improving the hospital’s ability to deliver patient-specific solutions. They’re also exploring silicone printing to create even more life-like models for surgical training.

The future of medicine is already unfolding at Boston Children’s. With every new move, the IDS team shows that the next frontier in healthcare isn’t just digital—it’s three-dimensional. Their work is nothing short of transformative, proving that innovation and patient care drive the future forward.

All images courtesy of 3DPrint.com.

