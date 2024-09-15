Daring AM: SpaceX’s 3D Printed Gear Took the Spacewalk Game to New Heights

SpaceX redefined the limits of human space travel on September 12, 2024, with a history-making, first-ever private spacewalk during the Polaris Dawn mission.

While pushing the boundaries of commercial space exploration into uncharted territory will be remembered for years, one of the standout triumphs of the mission was the spacesuit technology that made it possible—particularly the 3D printed helmets worn by the astronauts. These helmets mark a significant leap forward, showcasing the role of advanced manufacturing—specifically 3D printing—in revolutionizing space exploration gear.

This wasn’t just any spacewalk—it was conducted at approximately 700 kilometers above Earth, the highest orbit for a commercial mission. Such extreme conditions demanded robust equipment and the 3D printed helmet delivered. Not only did the helmets meet the challenges of deep space, but the entire mission pushed the boundaries of what private spaceflight can achieve.

Polaris Dawn was unique in more ways than one. Unlike traditional space missions involving astronauts stationed on the International Space Station (ISS), this mission was entirely private. Jared Isaacman, the billionaire entrepreneur behind the Polaris Program, and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis stepped out of the SpaceX Dragon capsule for about 15 minutes during the spacewalk, a feat that pointed to the potential of private spaceflight.

The mission took place in low-Earth orbit (LEO), far beyond the ISS, setting a new record for the highest altitude ever reached by a crewed commercial spacecraft. This wasn’t just a publicity stunt; it was a real-world test of SpaceX’s newly designed Extra-Vehicular Activity (EVA) suits. These suits, a significant upgrade from the company’s Intravehicular Activity (IVA) suits, were designed with future deep-space missions in mind, including potential trips to Mars.

The Power of 3D Printing in Space Suit Design

Made from durable polycarbonate material, these helmets were lighter and packed with advanced features that boosted the astronauts’ safety and performance during their spacewalk. Significant upgrades over traditional spacesuit designs, these suits incorporated advanced visor technology, including a copper and indium tin oxide coating to protect against solar glare and anti-fog treatments.

The helmet also includes a built-in heads-up display (HUD), providing astronauts like Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis real-time information on critical factors such as suit pressure, temperature, and humidity. These features are crucial in a spacewalk environment, where every second and every piece of data can mean the difference between success and catastrophe.

Traditional spacesuits are heavy and complicated, which makes them hard to use in space. Using 3D printed parts allows for faster production and easier customization. For instance, SpaceX’s new EVA suit can be adjusted to fit different body types, making space travel possible for more people.

This is important as SpaceX looks to the future, with plans to build bases on the Moon and even cities on Mars. These missions will need thousands, maybe even millions, of spacesuits. Developing 3D printed spacesuit parts is a big step toward making that possible. With 3D printing, SpaceX can quickly produce helmets and other parts, cutting down on both cost and time to get future space travelers ready.

SpaceX is no stranger to 3D printing technology. Early on, the company invested in Velo3D equipment, which allowed for manufacturing complex geometries that were previously impossible with traditional methods. While rumors of SpaceX potentially acquiring Velo3D have circulated in the past, collaborations with Velo3D and other companies continued to grow, particularly for components like rocket engines.

The company has been 3D printing key parts of its Raptor engines, critical to missions like Starship. In addition, the Falcon and Dragon spacecraft include 3D printed parts designed to withstand extreme conditions, like the heat shields used during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

Join the Polaris Dawn crew to learn details behind some of the ~40 science and research experiments being conducted during the mission. Many of these experiments will provide valuable data regarding human health in space ahead of future long-duration space missions pic.twitter.com/yw89eGf11U — Polaris (@PolarisProgram) September 13, 2024

NASA is also exploring 3D printing to advance spacesuit design. The “Spacesuit Digital Thread” project aims to create custom, high-performance suits for Mars missions. By using body-scanning technology and additive manufacturing, NASA is working to ensure these suits fit individual astronauts perfectly, enhancing comfort and performance in deep-space missions. This innovation could be essential for long-duration missions to explore other planets.

Testing the Limits of Human Spaceflight

The Polaris Dawn crew did their spacewalk while orbiting through portions of the Van Allen radiation belt, one of the most hazardous areas for astronauts due to the high levels of space radiation. To mitigate these risks, the crew wore their new EVA suits, designed to provide better protection against environmental hazards like micrometeorites and space radiation.

SpaceX also used the mission to test new communication technologies, specifically Starlink’s laser-based communications in space. This could pave the way for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, where reliable communication systems will be vital.

Polaris Dawn is just the beginning of SpaceX’s ambitious plans. It is the first of three planned Polaris missions. One of the long-term goals of the Polaris Program is to prepare for crewed missions to Mars. To do that, SpaceX is developing scalable technologies like 3D printed helmets and EVA suits to make space exploration more efficient and accessible.

Scientific data from the Polaris Dawn mission could have a big impact. Researchers will study biological samples from the crew to learn more about how space affects the human body. This is especially important for future missions to Mars, where astronauts might spend months or even years in space.

The driving force behind SpaceX has always been the belief that humans shouldn’t be confined to Earth but should explore far beyond. The improvements in spacesuit technology are a huge step forward for future missions. Creating suits that can adjust to different needs is key to making life on other planets possible.

