3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 14, 2024

In this week’s roundup, Divide By Zero Technologies is having a launch event for its new 3D printer tomorrow. Stratasys continues its tour of North America, as well as its advanced training, and will offer two webinars. There’s an America Makes TRX webinar about design for additive manufacturing, 3DHEALS will discuss 3D printing for the spine while SprintRay focuses on 3D printing night guards, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

September 15: Divide By Zero 3D Printer Launch

Tomorrow, September 15th, at 12 pm IST (2:30 am EST), Divide By Zero is “Launching the Most Pocket-Friendly High-Speed 3D Printer in India.” The company says the machine offers high speed, effortless setup, affordable innovation, and high accuracy. During a live launch event, attendees will experience the in-depth product reveal, see a live demonstration of the printer’s speed and versatility, have a chance to ask the experts questions, and unlock special bundles and discounts.

“This isn’t just another product launch—this is your chance to experience the future of affordable, high-speed 3D printing! Learn how this printer can revolutionize your creative process, enhance your business, and offer new opportunities—all without breaking the bank.”

You can register for the launch event here.

September 16 – 19: Micro and Nano Engineering Conference

The Micro and Nano Engineering (MNE) Conference will be held from September 16-19 in Montpelier, France. This is the 50th edition of the conference, which is the leading international conference for micro- and nano-fabrication and manufacturing, and applications of fabricated micro- and nano-structures, devices, and microsystems in photonics, energy, environment, electronics, life sciences, and chemistry. There are five scientific tracks that cover domains impacted by MNE activities, including systems, methods and processes, and sustainability.

“The MNE brings together researchers and experts from all over the world to meet and discuss the latest research results and their applications. Furthermore, the conference aims to promote, involve and train young talent in the field of micro and nano engineering.“

You can register for the MNE Conference here.

September 16 – 19: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

SStratasys continues its advanced training courses this week at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. From September 16-18, it will offer “PolyJet Advanced Operations” for customers of its PolyJet High-End 3D printing systems. Then, from the 17-19, it will hold “P3 Advanced Operations” for Origin One users.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

September 17 – 19: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. This week, the truck heads to New York, stopping first at PostProcess Technologies in Buffalo on the 17th and then at RIT Inn and Conference Center in Henrietta on the 18th. Finally, on the 19th, the truck heads to CADimensions, Inc. in Syracuse.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

September 17: Meet the FX10 Metal & Composite 3D Printer

At last year’s Formnext, Markforged launched the FX10 as a composite-only 3D printer for printing functional tools and fixtures on the factory floor with minimal supervision. Last month, it introduced an optional expansion kit for the versatile FX10 that enables metal 3D printing. At 10 am EST on Tuesday, September 17th, the company will have a launch webinar to “Meet the First Metal and Composite 3D Printer.” Attendees will get a live machine tour of the FX10 printing metal, hear about top applications enabled by metal and composite 3D printing, and more.

“FX10 is the first industrial metal and composite 3D printer — the product of years of engineering innovation and technological advancement. Launched as a modular, composite-only machine in November 2023, the FX10 can now print metal with an optional expansion kit. In this webinar, we will walk you through how it works and what impact it could make on your factory floor.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 17: Point of Care Medical Device Manufacturing

At 11 am EST on the 17th, Stratasys will hold a webinar about “Point of Care Medical Device Manufacturing: A New Era for Hospital Based Innovation.” Attendees will learn about the advantages of having onsite 3D printing labs in hospitals, which can generate new revenue streams through medical device manufacturing and ensure control and continuous process improvement with a quality management system. Derek Mathers, Director of Clinical Applications at Ricoh 3D for Healthcare, will explain how shifting to POC manufacturing with Ricoh’d Point-of-Care Services can improve patient experience and outcomes, enhance operations, and more.

“Whether you’re a medical device firm looking to innovate or a hospital seeking to enhance patient care, this session will provide valuable insights into the future of healthcare manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 18: 3YOURMIND’s Next 3D Printing 101

Episode three of 3YOURMIND’s 3D Printing 101 webinar series will air live this Wednesday, September 18th, at 12 pm EST. “How to Identify AM Parts Before You Buy Your Next Machine” will be hosted by Lead Sales Manager Tyler Mikulec, and David Krzeminski, Business Development Manager – Polymers with EOS North America’s Additive Minds, will discuss how to identify good business use cases for AM before purchasing a 3D printer. The two will discuss how part identification solutions can speed up AM decision-making, essential factors for evaluating use cases, and more.

“Organizations of all sizes are discovering the potential of additive manufacturing (AM) for prototyping and supplementing supply chains with 3D-printed parts. However, many believe that implementing an AM strategy requires a significant organizational lift to achieve.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 18: America Makes TRX Webinar on DfAM

The latest TRX webinar by America Makes will this Wednesday the 18th at 2 pm EST. “Design for Additive Manufacturing: from Function-driven to Data-driven” will be presented by Dr. Guoying Dong, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Colorado Denver, and America Makes Project Engineer Jason Thomas. Data-driven product design methods are getting more attention, with “Design-GPT” possibly the next generation of DfAM tools. This webinar will discuss function- and data-driven design methods for AM, and their challenges and opportunities.

“In the last decades, additive manufacturing (AM) has changed the world, impacting biomedical devices to aerospace parts. This revolution requires new design methodologies that can take full advantage of AM. Design for Additive Manufacturing (DFAM) methods and tools include topology optimization, design for multiscale structures, mass customization, part consolidation, and other design methods that can fully exploit the capability of AM.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 19: Phillips Machine Tools Lunch & Learn

Phillips Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd. is holding another one of its Lunch and Learn events on Thursday, September 19th. This week’s will take place at the Phillips Technical Center in Bangalore, India. There will be live demonstrations during the event of the Markforged Mark 2 and X7, as well as the Formlabs Form 4.

“Phillips Machine Tools is elated to announce its Lunch & Learn 2024, showcasing a wide range of advanced additive manufacturing.”

You can register for the Lunch & Learn here.

September 19: Investing in a 3D Printer

Are you thinking about buying a 3D printer, but don’t know where to start? At 6:30 am EST on the 19th, Stratasys will teach you “What to Consider When Investing in a 3D Printer.” Attendees will learn about the risks of inexpensive, low-end 3D printers, the long-term benefits of high-quality, high-performance systems like what Stratasys offers, and the critical factors that should influence your decision, including material compatibility and future-proofing.

“Whether you’re a small business or a growing enterprise looking to take your projects to the next level, this webinar will equip you with the knowledge you need to avoid common pitfalls and choose a 3D printer that truly meets your needs. Don’t miss this opportunity to get expert advice and ask your questions live.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 19: 3D Printing for the Spine with 3DHEALS

The latest virtual panel by 3DHEALS will be on the 19th at 11 am EST, about “3D Technologies and 3D Printing for the Spine.” Sponsored by Materialise, the event will focus on 3D technologies for treating spinal diseases, especially degenerative ones, with are becoming a “sub-universe” within the orthopedic sphere. The panel will be moderated by neuroradiologist and 3DHEALS Founder and CEO Dr. Jenny Chen, and will feature virtual networking opportunities on Zoom.

“3D technologies for treating spinal diseases, especially degenerative diseases, are becoming a sub-universe within the orthopedic sphere. In this event, we will invite experts working on the research and commercialization of spinal devices, from software to hardware to service providers, to discuss how big and deep 3D printing is in this industry.”

You can register for the panel here.

September 19: 3D Printing Night Guards with SprintRay

Finally, at 7 pm EST on Thursday the 19th, SprintRay will hold a continuing education (CE) webinar about “3D Printing Night Guards.” Dr. Shea Tolbert will discuss the latest advancements in resin technology and AI design for custom-fit night guards. Attendees will learn about the scan-to-print workflow for printing night guards with AI design, how to ensure high breakage resistance and durability in each night guard using state-of-the-art resins, and more.

“This webinar is guaranteed to revolutionize your practice, increasing efficiency and patient satisfaction with same-day dental solutions. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to embrace the future of dental care with 3D printing, where innovation meets patient comfort and protection.”

You can register for the webinar here.

