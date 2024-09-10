3D Printing Contract Manufacturer Endeavor 3D Achieves ITAR Status

Endeavor 3D, the 3D printing contract manufacturer based in the Atlanta area, has achieved International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR) status, for both its polymer and metal additive manufacturing (AM) services. Regulated by the US Department of State, ITAR compliance enables both suppliers and purchasers of manufactured goods to sell and buy goods and services on the US Munitions List.

As such, Endeavor 3D has significantly increased its ability to serve customers in the defense sector, as well as related sectors like aerospace, space, and potentially, more tangential markets like semiconductor capital equipment. Given the company’s position within the HP Digital Manufacturing Network and the growing use of HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) ecosystem for drone production, Endeavor 3D could see rather immediate benefits from its achievement of ITAR compliance.

Attendees of IMTS 2024 in Chicago (September 9-14) can learn more about Endeavor 3D by visiting the company’s booth (West Building, Level 3 — #433127).

In a press release, the company’s CEO, Phil Arnold, said, “Endeavor 3D has strengthened its technology capabilities and operational systems to better support the US Defense Industrial Base. The ITAR is an important milestone that bolsters our commitment to American manufacturing and innovation. We believe that our portfolio of advanced polymer and metal [AM] services complement major initiatives in defense, energy, and supply chain manufacturing.”

Endeavor 3D’s business model places a particular emphasis on bridge production, as described in this AM Research white paper. Combined with the company’s ITAR compliance, that could make the contract manufacturer an especially attractive partner for defense contractors, considering how critical Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) is to the military acquisition process.

Further, ITAR compliance is a legitimizing factor in its own right, even for potential customers outside of defense and directly related sectors. For a company like Endeavor 3D, its demonstration of the capacity to turn out parts with the most stringent national security requirements could certainly enable it to gain increasing traction in other strategically critical sectors, like energy and automotive.

This is the case even as, within the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) trilateral relationship, the necessity for ITAR compliance will now be bypassed in most instances. The three partner nations will still presumably prioritize manufacturers with ITAR compliance even in their sourcing of defense products that no longer require it, as that will enable the partners to ultimately sell the same goods from the same suppliers to all those customers outside the alliance.

Thus, even amidst the shifting dynamics of working with the DoD and its prime contractors, the existing guidelines may continue to be just as important as ever, albeit for different reasons. Rather than lack of ITAR compliance ruling certain contractors out, for instance, the stakes may instead be that those who have achieved that compliance are pushed to the top of DoD’s list of preferred partners.

Images courtesy of Endeavor 3D

