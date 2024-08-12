AMR

Unusual Machines to 3D Print FPV Drones Using HP’s MJF Technology

16 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
AMS 2025

Share this Article

One of the most critical use cases for 3D printing is in drones. Many unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been made using 3D printing, with Ukraine aiming to produce around a million this year. Larger drones also have a significant number of 3D printed components. As both small and large drones move from the periphery of warfare to becoming true war winners, interest in rapid production is heating up. Now, UAV firm Unusual Machines has chosen HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) for 3D printing its drones.

Unusual Machines owns FatShark, a maker of first-person view (FPV) drone headsets, and RotorRiot, a UAV reseller. The company reported $600,000 in revenue last quarter, with a $1.1 million loss, while holding $3.2 million in cash. Unusual Machines manufactures components like flight controllers and FPV drone parts in the U.S. The company plans to use MJF for its SkyLite line—a series of FPV freestyle quad UAV kits retailing for around $600. The goal is to produce components such as hoops and bodies, along with smaller parts and connectors, domestically. This approach aligns with the “Made in America” ethos currently gaining traction in U.S. manufacturing. If successful, the company might see an increase in government orders as well.

“In order for our products to remain competitively priced while moving production to the U.S., we have to use innovative production processes. The implementation of HP’s advanced 3D printing technology is not only helping us control costs, but allows us to create higher quality products capable of meeting the performance demands of FPV drones,” said Unusual Machines CEO Allan Evans.

“At HP, we believe 3D printing is a catalyst for innovation, which is why we are excited to partner with Unusual Machines and bring Multi Jet Fusion technology to shape the future of drone manufacturing. Together, we are setting a new standard in drone production, performance, and quality assurance, which we are eager to see evolve and grow,” stated Brian Ingold, Head of Go-to-Market Solutions, HP Personalization & 3D Printing.

The company believes that “agility and rapid response to design changes” and the “simultaneous manufacturing of multiple parts with superior finishes” are key to making this approach successful. Somewhat surprisingly, the duo chose TPU for certain UAV components. While TPU seems ideal for the hoops, PA 11 and other materials might be more suitable for other components.

Drones are currently one of the most exciting areas for 3D printing. China is the clear leader in the UAV market, with DJI as its champion. DJI is massive, producing a lineup of fantastic products. Its global reach, scale, and scope give it a significant advantage. DJI could easily produce a low-cost drone companion for every Chinese soldier or quickly develop a larger anti-armor UAV. Currently, there is no U.S. equivalent, but one could imagine that the U.S. government would be eager to create one. This presents a sizable opportunity for U.S.-based drone companies. The domestic demand from law enforcement and military sectors could also be considerable.

3D printing is the perfect technology for UAVs because it reduces mass, integrates components, and lowers part count. The ability to iterate quickly and produce close to the point of need makes it an irresistible technology to explore. If the opposition can see our every move while we can’t see theirs, we will lose. If they have a million flying grenades that we can’t shoot down, they will win. So, HP and Unusual Machines are on the right track, but do they have the wherewithal to make their Unusual Machines the usual ones?

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Pickleball & Mircoalgae Resins

3D Printing Financials: How Xometry’s Diversified Approach Fuels Growth

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Protolabs Maintains Its Diverse Manufacturing Impact

Protolabs‘ (NYSE: PRLB) second-quarter 2024 financial results show a company thriving not just in 3D printing but across many types of manufacturing technologies. While additive manufacturing (AM) is an important...

August 7, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingEuropeStocks

3D Printing Financials: Prodways Focuses on Growth After Disruption in Q2 2024

Prodways (EPA: PWG) has disclosed its second-quarter 2024 earnings. The report shows a slight decline in overall revenue but reveals a rebound in printer deliveries and increased 3D material sales...

August 6, 2024
3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Materialise Leads with Profitable Q2 2024

In the turbulent economic landscape of 2024, Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) stands out as the one profitable public company in the 3D printing sector. With several firms facing significant financial challenges,...

August 5, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 4, 2024

There are plenty of offerings to tell you about in this week’s roundup, including a webinar by Raise3D, the Space & Missile Defense Symposium, and more advanced training classes from...

August 4, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
AM Conclave
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
Formnext Chicago
Formnext
AMR Military
HP
AM Energy
EHFAM
3D Systems
FacFox
ADG Salary Survey
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides