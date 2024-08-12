Unusual Machines to 3D Print FPV Drones Using HP’s MJF Technology

One of the most critical use cases for 3D printing is in drones. Many unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been made using 3D printing, with Ukraine aiming to produce around a million this year. Larger drones also have a significant number of 3D printed components. As both small and large drones move from the periphery of warfare to becoming true war winners, interest in rapid production is heating up. Now, UAV firm Unusual Machines has chosen HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) for 3D printing its drones.

Unusual Machines owns FatShark, a maker of first-person view (FPV) drone headsets, and RotorRiot, a UAV reseller. The company reported $600,000 in revenue last quarter, with a $1.1 million loss, while holding $3.2 million in cash. Unusual Machines manufactures components like flight controllers and FPV drone parts in the U.S. The company plans to use MJF for its SkyLite line—a series of FPV freestyle quad UAV kits retailing for around $600. The goal is to produce components such as hoops and bodies, along with smaller parts and connectors, domestically. This approach aligns with the “Made in America” ethos currently gaining traction in U.S. manufacturing. If successful, the company might see an increase in government orders as well.

“In order for our products to remain competitively priced while moving production to the U.S., we have to use innovative production processes. The implementation of HP’s advanced 3D printing technology is not only helping us control costs, but allows us to create higher quality products capable of meeting the performance demands of FPV drones,” said Unusual Machines CEO Allan Evans.

“At HP, we believe 3D printing is a catalyst for innovation, which is why we are excited to partner with Unusual Machines and bring Multi Jet Fusion technology to shape the future of drone manufacturing. Together, we are setting a new standard in drone production, performance, and quality assurance, which we are eager to see evolve and grow,” stated Brian Ingold, Head of Go-to-Market Solutions, HP Personalization & 3D Printing.

The company believes that “agility and rapid response to design changes” and the “simultaneous manufacturing of multiple parts with superior finishes” are key to making this approach successful. Somewhat surprisingly, the duo chose TPU for certain UAV components. While TPU seems ideal for the hoops, PA 11 and other materials might be more suitable for other components.

Drones are currently one of the most exciting areas for 3D printing. China is the clear leader in the UAV market, with DJI as its champion. DJI is massive, producing a lineup of fantastic products. Its global reach, scale, and scope give it a significant advantage. DJI could easily produce a low-cost drone companion for every Chinese soldier or quickly develop a larger anti-armor UAV. Currently, there is no U.S. equivalent, but one could imagine that the U.S. government would be eager to create one. This presents a sizable opportunity for U.S.-based drone companies. The domestic demand from law enforcement and military sectors could also be considerable.

3D printing is the perfect technology for UAVs because it reduces mass, integrates components, and lowers part count. The ability to iterate quickly and produce close to the point of need makes it an irresistible technology to explore. If the opposition can see our every move while we can’t see theirs, we will lose. If they have a million flying grenades that we can’t shoot down, they will win. So, HP and Unusual Machines are on the right track, but do they have the wherewithal to make their Unusual Machines the usual ones?

