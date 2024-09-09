Printing Money Episode 21: Q2 2024 Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

Like sands through the hourglass, so is the Q2 2024 earnings season. All of the publicly traded 3D printing companies have reported their financials, so it is time to welcome back Cantor Fitzgerald Managing Director Troy Jensen to discuss and analyze the numbers.
Problematic balance sheets and challenging operating environments serve as a backdrop for some negative themes including strategic reviews, slashed operating expenses, and dwindling market capitalizations. But it’s not all gloom and doom. Nikon SLM Solutions continues to experience growth, and some services and software providers performed well enough too. And through it all, the additive manufacturing (AM) industry is still growing, so Danny and Troy point to some of the private companies where growth seems apparent. AM Research has more than a decade of historical data on private and public 3D printing companies alike and can certainly back up Danny and Troy’s thoughts on the privates.
Please enjoy Episode 21, and, if you are at IMTS this week, come find Danny, and Troy, and the 3DPrint.com and AM Research teams, all of which will be presenting on either the Formnext Stage or at the Investor Forum.
Timestamps:
00:21 – Welcome back, Troy Jensen (Cantor Fitzgerald)
00:50 – See us live at IMTS!
01:32 – Q2 2024 earnings themes
02:20 – 3D Systems (DDD) Q2 2024 (and Q1 2024) earnings
04:55 – Cost cutting at 3D Systems, and some nice new industrial sales, but a dwindling valuation
08:06 – Stratasys (SSYS) Q2 2024 earnings
09:43 – Stratasys sues Bambu Labs
12:01 – Stratasys’ strategic review
14:28 – Inkbit, AM Craft, and Stratasys’ strategy
15:57 – Speculation: Let Nano Dimension (NNDM) acquire Desktop Metal (DM), and then merge with Nano Dimension?
17:16 – Desktop Metal (DM) Q2 2024 earnings
21:32 – Markforged (MKFG) Q2 2024 earnings
23:00 – Speculation: Should Markforged tie-up with Continuous Composites?
25:25 – Impossible Objects impresses at RAPID
26:15 – Velo3D (VLD) Q2 2024 earnings
26:42 – Nikon SLM Solutions Q2 growth
27:33 – ADDMAN to acquire KAM
28:27 – Speculation: This is the quarter that we find out what happens to Velo3D
30:24 – Reshoring: Nikon SLM rebrands Morf3D into Nikon AM Synergy
31:36 – Formlabs launches Form 4
32:42 – Materialise (MTLS) Q2 2024 earnings
33:58 – Materialise acquires FEops
36:21 – Proto Labs (PRLB) Q2 2024 earnings
36:58 – Xometry (XMTR) Q2 2024 earnings
37:43 – IMTS Investor Forum
38:28 – Shapeways’ Netherlands unit gets a bid
39:00 – Q3 2024 earnings preview and episode wrap-up
Disclaimer:
This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Ceramics 3D Printing Market to Hit Nearly $1B by 2033
Additive Manufacturing (AM) Research has published its latest report, this time covering the rapid growth of the ceramics 3D printing sector. According to the market research firm’s “Ceramics 3D Printing...
3D Printing News Briefs, August 24, 2024: Certification, Biomaterials, 3D Printed Watch, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, ASTM International’s AM CoE has launched an Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee, Dimanex has joined the Autodesk Developer Network and Sustainability Tech Partner Program, and...
Global Materials Group Acquires Canadian Hardfacing Metal Firm, Boosting 3D Printing Portfolio
Consolidation in the additive manufacturing (AM) service bureau segment continues to take place. The latest news sees international provider Wall Colmonoy acquire Indurate Alloys Ltd., a Canadian supplier of hardfacing...
The Producers: HP’s President of 3D Printing Savi Baveja Explains How the Company is Addressing Scalability
HP (NSYE: HPQ) and the additive manufacturing (AM) industry in the US need each other. In the long run, I believe that what’s good for one will be good for...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.