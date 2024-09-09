Printing Money Episode 21: Q2 2024 Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

Like sands through the hourglass, so is the Q2 2024 earnings season.  All of the publicly traded 3D printing companies have reported their financials, so it is time to welcome back Cantor Fitzgerald Managing Director Troy Jensen to discuss and analyze the numbers.

Problematic balance sheets and challenging operating environments serve as a backdrop for some negative themes including strategic reviews, slashed operating expenses, and dwindling market capitalizations. But it’s not all gloom and doom. Nikon SLM Solutions continues to experience growth, and some services and software providers performed well enough too.  And through it all, the additive manufacturing (AM) industry is still growing, so Danny and Troy point to some of the private companies where growth seems apparent. AM Research has more than a decade of historical data on private and public 3D printing companies alike and can certainly back up Danny and Troy’s thoughts on the privates.

Please enjoy Episode 21, and, if you are at IMTS this week, come find Danny, and Troy, and the 3DPrint.com and AM Research teams, all of which will be presenting on either the Formnext Stage or at the Investor Forum.

Timestamps:

00:21 – Welcome back, Troy Jensen (Cantor Fitzgerald)

00:50 – See us live at IMTS!

01:32 – Q2 2024 earnings themes

02:20 – 3D Systems (DDD) Q2 2024 (and Q1 2024) earnings

04:55 – Cost cutting at 3D Systems, and some nice new industrial sales, but a dwindling valuation

08:06 – Stratasys (SSYS) Q2 2024 earnings

09:43 – Stratasys sues Bambu Labs

12:01 – Stratasys’ strategic review

14:28 – Inkbit, AM Craft, and Stratasys’ strategy

15:57 – Speculation: Let Nano Dimension (NNDM) acquire Desktop Metal (DM), and then merge with Nano Dimension?

17:16 – Desktop Metal (DM) Q2 2024 earnings

21:32 – Markforged (MKFG) Q2 2024 earnings

23:00 – Speculation: Should Markforged tie-up with Continuous Composites?

25:25 – Impossible Objects impresses at RAPID

26:15 – Velo3D (VLD) Q2 2024 earnings

26:42 – Nikon SLM Solutions Q2 growth

27:33 – ADDMAN to acquire KAM

28:27 – Speculation: This is the quarter that we find out what happens to Velo3D

30:24 – Reshoring: Nikon SLM rebrands Morf3D into Nikon AM Synergy

31:36 – Formlabs launches Form 4

32:42 – Materialise (MTLS) Q2 2024 earnings

33:58 – Materialise acquires FEops

36:21 – Proto Labs (PRLB) Q2 2024 earnings

36:58 – Xometry (XMTR) Q2 2024 earnings

37:43 – IMTS Investor Forum

38:28 – Shapeways’ Netherlands unit gets a bid

39:00 – Q3 2024 earnings preview and episode wrap-up

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.  The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.

 

 

