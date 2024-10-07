3DPOD 221: 3D Printing for Drones and Defense with Ian Muceus, Firestorm

Ian Muceus worked at NASA, as a consultant, and at software firms, including Origin, Stratasys, and other companies. He brings this broad experience to Firestorm, a company aiming to produce drones close to the point of need. 3D printing many of the components of a drone could allow for customization, improvement, and redesign right before deployment. This approach could also enable drones to be made more quickly and efficiently. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we explore Firestorm’s vision, how the company is implementing it, and the future of drones.

