Stratasys Releases Origin Two 3D Printer and Origin Cure Post-Processing System

Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), the American/Israeli additive manufacturing (AM) pioneer, has released the Origin Two digital light processing (DLP) 3D printer, a follow-up to the Origin One that the company released in 2021. Alongside the Origin Two, Stratasys also announced the Origin Cure post-processing system.

According to Stratasys, in designing the Origin Two, the company focused on a combination of repeatability and precision “within +/- 50 µm”, without sacrificing speed, with the Origin Two printing at a rate of 20 mm per hour. In that vein, the Origin Two should appeal to users interested in deploying AM for bridge production, as Stratasys notes that the release aims to address market demand for low-volume runs of parts with “injection-molding quality”. Attendees of IMTS in Chicago (September 9-14) can learn more about the Origin Two and Origin Cure by visiting the Stratasys booth in the West Building Foyer (#433007).

In a press release, Rani Hagag, Stratasys’ Chief Healthcare and Consumer Business Officer, said, “[AM] has grown to be a critical component of production at any scale on the manufacturing floor. With the new Origin solution, manufacturers in need of low volume, high precision parts now have an alternative to mass production that can meet their most stringent requirements, something which was not possible with additive before.” Ryan Martin, Senior Research Director, ABI Research, said, “[AM] is becoming increasingly valuable for low production volumes in the manufacturing sector. Manufacturers are using 3D printing for low-volume and custom parts, which helps reduce lead times and waste. This allows for greater flexibility and cost efficiency, supporting both prototyping and on-demand production. As a result, additive manufacturing is proving to be a practical solution for companies looking to adapt quickly to market needs and reduce inventory costs.”

The heightening demand for bridge production capabilities signals AM’s long-term potential coming to fruition. More of a philosophical shift in how manufacturers approach their production networks rather than a new technique, awareness of the advantages of AM-driven bridge production should only heighten as the global economy continues to transform in the direction necessitated by changing consumer preferences and volatile geopolitical conditions.

With that in mind, it is noteworthy that this is one of the first product releases I’ve seen that specifically identifies bridge production as its main rationale. In particular, the Origin Cure system should give Stratasys a significant edge over competitors in the company’s targeting of this area of the AM market. The ability to execute the post-processing stage just as easily as the print stage means that new adopters will have far less difficulty incorporating AM into their workflows, while at the same time giving them far greater potential to ultimately stick with AM rather than shifting to injection molding after the initial runs. Thus, in addition to a new product release, the end-to-end Origin ecosystem should also serve as a showcase for what AM can realistically bring to the table at this juncture in its evolution.

Images courtesy of Stratasys

