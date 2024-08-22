Boston’s Additive Edge: Where 6K’s Plasma Sparks a Revolution

Advanced technology meets visionary ambition at 6K‘s headquarters in Boston. What began as a small startup rooted in MIT‘s plasma research has now evolved into a company transforming industries with its revolutionary UniMelt microwave plasma system.

During my visit to 6K’s North Andover, Massachusetts facility, I witnessed firsthand how this technology sets new standards in 3D printing by achieving near-perfect yields in metal powder production. Beyond that, 6K’s innovations pave the way for a greener, more efficient future in battery manufacturing and environmental cleanup. The visit showed how 6K leads the charge to make manufacturing cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable.

6K’s journey began in 2008 with a research focus on plasma technology, but it wasn’t until 2015, under the guidance of CEO Aaron Bent, that the company found its true calling. Bent’s leadership saw 6K pivot towards a market-driven approach, culminating in creating 6K Additive. There, the focus is on producing premium metal powders for 3D printing, a field where consistency and quality are major.

The UniMelt process, which can uniformly control plasma temperature, allows 6K to produce powders that are not only highly spherical but with yields near 100% for the particle size distribution needed by the customer—a stark contrast to the 35% yield typical of atomization. This advance is critical for industries that need precise and reliable 3D printing materials.

Continuing the journey through 6K’s headquarters, I was given a firsthand look at the UniMelt system in action. The setup was impressive, mirroring the operations at the firm’s larger production facility in Pennsylvania, where the bulk of 6K’s metal powder manufacturing takes place. The proprietary plasma technology used by 6K is designed to precisely control temperature throughout the process, ensuring consistency and quality in the powders produced. This temperature control is a key differentiator for the company, allowing it to make highly consistent, spherical powders—a significant improvement over traditional methods.

The system can reach temperatures as high as 6,000 degrees Kelvin (hence the name 6K), adjusted according to the material being processed. This precise control enables 6K to achieve the uniformity and high yield of spherical metal powders, essential for additive manufacturing (AM) applications.

Walking through the original 6K facility, where the first UniMelt system was installed, it’s incredible to see how much the company has evolved from its early days. Now used for testing and producing refractory metals, this area shows 6K’s determined drive to innovate and refine its processes.

I also got to visit other parts of the facility, including 6K Energy, where work is being done on battery material production. This division is expected to transform the electric vehicle and energy storage markets with clean and efficient methods, supported by a $50 million grant from the Department of Energy (DoE).

Leslie Frost, Senior Director of Marketing at 6K, explained that the production process at 6K Energy involves creating battery materials like nickel, manganese, and cobalt (NMC) in a more efficient and environmentally friendly way. The UniMelt technology I observed earlier also plays a crucial role in synthesizing these essential materials for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. This system operates continuously, helping to save time and resources.

What’s really impressive is that the company can capture and reuse, in a closed-loop process, the Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions—harmful gases produced during manufacturing—to make more of the chemicals used in the battery material production process, reducing waste and pollution. Overall, the process produces ultra-fine powders at the size required to meet specs for OEMs and battery customers, ensuring the high performance demanded for these lithium-ion batteries.

A new facility in Jackson, Tennessee, slated to begin operations in 2025, will be at the forefront of the production efforts for the battery material, producing both NMC and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) materials, key components in modern EV batteries.

Another eye-opening stop on the tour was 6K Next, the company’s incubator for future technologies. Here, the research addresses some of the world’s most urgent environmental challenges, including the destruction of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), the so-called “forever chemicals” that don’t break down easily and have accumulated in the environment over decades. These chemicals, found in the blood of 97% of Americans, are used in products like non-stick cookware and firefighting foam and pose serious health risks, including increased cancer risk, liver damage, and immune system disorders.

6K Next is leveraging the UniMelt plasma technology, similar to what is used in its other operations, to prove out a process that can completely destroy PFAS—something that hasn’t been possible before. Still in its early stages, this project could have far-reaching implications by offering a way to finally eliminate these harmful substances and potentially reduce the environmental and health impact on millions of people worldwide.

After all, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized PFAS as a likely carcinogen, with contamination affecting the drinking water of millions of Americans, and the costs of cleaning PFAS in the U.S. are expected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars over the coming decades. Given these challenges, 6K’s approach is an ideal solution to a problem that has long resisted any effective treatment.

“6K has certainly evolved in many ways in the last three years, but what is always a constant is the impact our solutions have on the environment regardless of market or industry,” said Bruce Bradshaw, Chief Marketing Officer for 6K. “Our sustainability benefits in the additive manufacturing and energy storage markets are documented and proven through our third-party life cycle assessments (LCAs). It’s exciting to see where 6K Next brings us and what new markets we can positively affect with our UniMelt technology.”

The scale of 6K’s operations is impressive, with everything from state-of-the-art labs to the NOx recovery system designed to support the company’s mission of creating a cleaner, smarter, and more efficient future. Expansion plans were evident, with new sections of the facility under construction, set to house additional UniMelt systems and accommodate the growing workforce. This growth is not just about increasing production; it’s about setting the stage for 6K to continue leading in multiple industries, from AM to energy to whatever new market the 6K Next team can identify as needing a new, sustainable way to attack a problem.

After all, what started as a team of just eight employees has grown exponentially, with 6K now boasting over 220 employees and counting as new facilities come online. This rapid growth is also echoed at its Burgettstown, Pennsylvania campus, which serves as a hub for AM, alloy additions, and technology training, solidifying 6K’s position as a force in the field.

Whether it’s advancing the capabilities of 3D printing, creating cleaner energy solutions, or tackling some of the most stubborn environmental challenges of our time, 6K is setting new standards across industries. My visit to its Boston headquarters was a powerful reminder of the impact of vision and innovation when aligned with a commitment to sustainability. Throughout the facility, from the modern labs to the areas set for future expansion, it’s clear that 6K has come a long way since its MIT origins and how much further it plans to go in shaping the future of manufacturing.

All images courtesy of 3DPrint.com.

