IperionX Test Runs HAMR Sustainable Titanium Powder Making System for 3D Printing

“The IperionX team delivered an important technological and commercial milestone for the global titanium industry. Over the last two years, we have successfully operated our pilot titanium production facility in Utah, producing high performance titanium products for customers and importantly – delivering first revenues for our company. Today, we demonstrated that our HAMR technology works at commercial scale. We successfully increased the furnace production capacity by ~60x times and produced high performance titanium that exceeds industry quality standards. IperionX’s patented technologies underpin long-term competitive advantages over the Kroll titanium production process – with lower energy consumption, lower capex, faster cycle times, higher product yields and the ability to utilize 100% scrap titanium or upgraded titanium minerals as feedstocks. IperionX plans to expand the capacity of its Titanium Manufacturing Campus by adding modular, low-risk and low-cost HAMR furnaces. IperionX aims to be a leading U.S. titanium producer of +10,000 metric tons per annum by 2030. Our goal is to re-shore the full titanium supply chain to the United States, at lower costs for our customers, and deliver the most sustainable titanium products on the market,” said IperionX CEO Anastasios Arima.
IperionX’s ambitions are considerable. The company will need to make continuous, substantial investments in its plants and production processes. However, IperionX could end up with something very valuable. With a lower-cost, potentially lower-investment product alternative, it could bring about market changes similar to what Nucor’s minimills did to the steel industry. A smaller, less capital-intensive alternative disrupted the steel industry and may do the same in the world of titanium powders. Additionally, it could reduce exposure to energy prices and their volatility, which would surely please many customers. Lower-cost titanium powder would also be well-received in the market.
At the same time, it is crucial for the U.S. to produce titanium domestically. There is plenty of scrap in old aircraft and industrial components, but the U.S. has very little titanium and must generally rely on countries like China, Mozambique, Norway, South Africa, and others for the material. Titanium often comes from countries that are either geographically distant from the U.S., have an unstable relationship with the U.S., or both. While Australia is a significant producer and a friendly nation, and Canada is a neighboring ally, the overall supply chain for titanium remains problematic. Therefore, strengthening the U.S. supply and processing of titanium is vital for the defense industry.
IperionX is, of course, not the only company looking to disrupt the current titanium production landscape, where electrochemical processes are being explored as alternatives by many firms. Nor are they the only ones aiming to recycle material into powder. Continuum, 6K, and Metal Powder Works are all competing with IperionX for a role in producing sustainable, U.S.-made titanium powder. The winners stand to share a multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunity. The pot at the end of this rainbow may not be gold, but grey.
