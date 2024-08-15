AMR

IperionX Test Runs HAMR Sustainable Titanium Powder Making System for 3D Printing

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSustainability
AMS 2025

Share this Article

IperionX has conducted a test run on its Hydrogen Assisted Metallothermic Reduction (HAMR) furnace using scrap Grade 5 titanium. The furnace, which was completed at the end of April, had previously aimed to produce powder at the site by mid-2024 and had secured a long-term deal for powder produced there. The plant can now produce sixty times more titanium than was previously possible. The company hopes the HAMR furnace will enable the production of titanium with a lower environmental impact, reduced costs, and lower energy usage.

“The IperionX team delivered an important technological and commercial milestone for the global titanium industry. Over the last two years, we have successfully operated our pilot titanium production facility in Utah, producing high performance titanium products for customers and importantly – delivering first revenues for our company. Today, we demonstrated that our HAMR technology works at commercial scale. We successfully increased the furnace production capacity by ~60x times and produced high performance titanium that exceeds industry quality standards. IperionX’s patented technologies underpin long-term competitive advantages over the Kroll titanium production process – with lower energy consumption, lower capex, faster cycle times, higher product yields and the ability to utilize 100% scrap titanium or upgraded titanium minerals as feedstocks. IperionX plans to expand the capacity of its Titanium Manufacturing Campus by adding modular, low-risk and low-cost HAMR furnaces. IperionX aims to be a leading U.S. titanium producer of +10,000 metric tons per annum by 2030. Our goal is to re-shore the full titanium supply chain to the United States, at lower costs for our customers, and deliver the most sustainable titanium products on the market,” said IperionX CEO Anastasios Arima.

IperionX’s ambitions are considerable. The company will need to make continuous, substantial investments in its plants and production processes. However, IperionX could end up with something very valuable. With a lower-cost, potentially lower-investment product alternative, it could bring about market changes similar to what Nucor’s minimills did to the steel industry. A smaller, less capital-intensive alternative disrupted the steel industry and may do the same in the world of titanium powders. Additionally, it could reduce exposure to energy prices and their volatility, which would surely please many customers. Lower-cost titanium powder would also be well-received in the market.

At the same time, it is crucial for the U.S. to produce titanium domestically. There is plenty of scrap in old aircraft and industrial components, but the U.S. has very little titanium and must generally rely on countries like China, Mozambique, Norway, South Africa, and others for the material. Titanium often comes from countries that are either geographically distant from the U.S., have an unstable relationship with the U.S., or both. While Australia is a significant producer and a friendly nation, and Canada is a neighboring ally, the overall supply chain for titanium remains problematic. Therefore, strengthening the U.S. supply and processing of titanium is vital for the defense industry.

IperionX is, of course, not the only company looking to disrupt the current titanium production landscape, where electrochemical processes are being explored as alternatives by many firms. Nor are they the only ones aiming to recycle material into powder. Continuum, 6K, and Metal Powder Works are all competing with IperionX for a role in producing sustainable, U.S.-made titanium powder. The winners stand to share a multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunity. The pot at the end of this rainbow may not be gold, but grey.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Department of Defense Sees Deployable System 3D Print 11 Metal Parts at RIMPAC War Games

Munich’s Dcubed Raises €4.4M to 3D Print Solar Arrays Directly in Space

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingNorth AmericaSpace 3D Printing

UW-Madison Engineers 3D Print RAM Devices in Zero Gravity with NASA Funding

Engineers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-Madison) 3D printed RAM (Random Access Memory) device units in zero gravity to show that electronic components can be produced in space. This capability...

May 23, 2024
3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

One Win Changes Everything: Sidus Space on their 3D Printed Satellite’s Successful Launch

You have to have a special kind of temperament to work in the space industry. It’s not just that you can’t be afraid to fail, for instance. You essentially have...

April 1, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSpace 3D PrintingStocks

3D Printing Savvy Rocket Lab Lands $515M Space Force Defense Contract

After reaching a new annual launch record with its 10th Electron mission in December 2023, Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) announced a contract with the Space Development Agency (SDA) – a...

January 11, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingEuropeSpace 3D Printing

Large Format Space 3D Printing Challenge Winners Announced by ESA

In a landmark initiative for additive manufacturing (AM), the European Space Agency (ESA) has announced the winners of the COSMIC LFAM Grand Challenge. This prestigious competition, a collaboration between ESA,...

December 13, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
3D Systems
AM Energy
Formnext Chicago
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
ADG Salary Survey
AM Conclave
EHFAM
Formnext
AMR Military
HP
FacFox
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides