Metal 3D Printing Company 6K Additive Acquires Global Metal Powders

6K Additive, the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer of metal powders for additive manufacturing (AM), has acquired Global Metal Powders (GMP), a supplier of metal powders based in the Pittsburgh suburb of New Castle, PA. The cost of the acquisition was undisclosed.
With its signature UniMelt process, 6K Additive has the unique ability to produce metal AM powders from scrap, enabling circular economies and optimizing the potential to leverage metal AM for decarbonization. The acquisition of GMP makes sense from multiple angles: in addition to the proximity of its production facility to 6K Additive’s headquarters, GMP also has its own proprietary recycling process, allowing 6K to diversify the ways in which it can deliver on its core business model.
Along those lines, the overlap between both companies’ respective materials portfolios further reinforces the rationale behind the deal. GMP’s existing 16,000 square foot production facility in New Castle will continue to operate under the 6K umbrella.
Given that GMP’s expertise also lies in refractory metals, the deal should be a boon to 6K’s growing foothold into the defense, aerospace, and space markets.
One potential application is in space 3D printing. On November 16, 2023, at 2 PM Eastern, 6K Additive and Agile Space are co-presenting a webinar on 3DPrint.com about the use of 6K’s Ni625 (also known as Inconel 625) powder for Agile’s A2200 engine. The A2200 will be used on a Lunar lander vehicle. Agile’s Chief Engineer, Charlie Garcia, and its AM Engineer, Dustin Crouse Sr., will join 6K Additive’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nick Pflugh, to explain why Ni625 was the right material for the A2200. Individuals interested in participating in the webinar can register here.
Regardless of the particular application, moreover, refractory metals in general are at the center of much of the US government’s activity related to AM materials qualification. This seems to at least partially explain the recent five-year contract that the US Army Development Command (DEVCOM) awarded to 6K Additive.
Adding GMP’s capacity bolsters 6K’s ability to follow through on these existing projects, while also putting the company in perfect position to attract more business of a similar kind. It’s looking like it will already be difficult for other areas of the US to catch up with the progress Pittsburgh is making in transforming itself into an advanced manufacturing hub for metal products.
Images courtesy of 6K Additive
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing in India: Tracing the Journey and Envisioning the Future
Although countries like the US, Germany, and China have extensively adopted additive manufacturing (AM), India has been slower to do so. Nonetheless, the potential of AM to propel socio-economic growth...
The Storm Before the Storm: Formnext Forum Austin Signals the Dizzying Year ahead for 3D Printing
The additive manufacturing (AM) sector has been at a crossroads for years. Every time it seems like AM is about to finally have its breakout moment, macro conditions spontaneously coalesce...
View from on High: HP’s Ramon Pastor Shares Updates on Company’s 3D Printing Division
Until 2023, the additive manufacturing (AM) sector largely seemed like a fragmented assortment of startups—however much inclination toward consolidation there may have been prior to this year, bubbling underneath the...
Dental 3D Market Grew to $4B in 2022
SmarTech Analysis, the leading 3D printing market research firm and the sibling firm of 3DPrint.com, has released the latest iteration of one of its flagship reports, 3D Printing in Dentistry...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.