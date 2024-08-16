Fusion3 Launches F200 Pro 3D Printer on Kickstarter

Fusion3 has launched its F200 Pro printer on Kickstarter. Made in the USA, this printer is optimized for engineering plastics like ASA and Nylon. It offers a maximum bed temperature of 140°C, a nozzle temperature of 320°C, and a heated chamber that can reach up to 70°C. The company claims to have optimized airflow across the print bed to reduce warping and improve surface quality. The printer features cooling fans mounted on and directed at the nozzle, which can be adjusted from gentle to powerful depending on the need.

The print head includes steel tubing and gears and allows for quick nozzle changes with three interchangeable nozzle sizes. It also features a direct drive extruder, carbon and HEPA filtration, and a magnetic PEI build plate that can be used with other print surfaces. Notably, it is compatible with Bambu Labs print surfaces and supports a completely offline workflow. Additional features include spaghetti detection, filament detection, and input shaping. With a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm, linear rails on all axes, steel components, and a weight of 22 kilos, the printer appears to be quite robust. Priced at $3,299, it seems like a solid option if the company delivers on making this a reliable industrial tool.

“As proud supporters of American manufacturing, we are dedicated to producing affordable, high-performance printers that surpass the quality standards of our international competitors. Our all-new F200 exemplifies this commitment,” said Fusion3 CEO Kate Padgett.

The company is clearly targeting the Pro market, including machine shops and other commercial users. This printer seems like a robust alternative to Ultimakers and similar systems for business use. The specs make it an attractive option for producing tough, functional parts. There’s no marketing fluff here—just a well-engineered printer that many users would appreciate. Features like filters and the ability to print nylon and other challenging materials would be valuable for a wide range of users. However, a dry box or similar solution would be particularly beneficial when working with nylon.

But I’m not sure why the team opted for Kickstarter. It’s typically the domain of flashier firms that bring in deep Kickstarter expertise and generate hype. Fusion3 is known for making durable systems, but not for this kind of marketing flashiness. Kickstarter is often a graveyard of ill-fated dreams, half-baked ideas, and marketing fluff. While we do occasionally see success stories like Formlabs, in the 3D printing space, it’s not exactly a hallmark of quality.

The path forward for Fusion3 seems clear: with a USA-made printer, the company should focus on targeting the government and defense markets. While a great 3D printer for $3,000 is competitive, it still might translate to three Bambu printers for most people. Bambu is dominating the market with its capable, fast systems, making it tough for competitors. However, domestically produced printers have a real shot at becoming the default choice for the U.S. military, which is investing billions in additive manufacturing.

There’s no clear leader in desktop 3D printers for the military, nor is there a ruggedized expeditionary 3D printer that meets military needs. Similarly, there’s no dominant system for higher temperature materials at main bases, and the medium and large format 3D printing markets are still wide open. Competing against Fortus 450s and 900s will be challenging, but these other areas present significant opportunities. If the U.S. military’s vision for 3D printing advances even slightly, tens of thousands of printers will be needed across various sizes, capabilities, and uses. This, to me, is the natural market for Fusion3 and where they should concentrate their efforts.