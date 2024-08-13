AMR

World’s First 3D Printed Marine Gangway Complies with Industry Standards

7 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ServicesMaritime 3D PrintingMENA
AMS 2025

Share this Article

Namthaja, a Saudi Arabian 3D printing service provider, has unveiled the world’s first 3D printed marine gangway. The project represents an important milestone in the application of additive manufacturing (AM) to marine engineering by demonstrating the potential for 3D printing to produce large, functional components that meet stringent industry standards.

Saudi marine services company Jana Marine faced challenges with traditional metallic gangways, which were heavy, required frequent maintenance, and were difficult to handle. To address these issues, Namthaja developed a 3D printed gangway using ASA Glass Fiber, offering a lightweight, corrosion-resistant solution.

The 3D printed gangway, measuring three meters in length and 0.60 meters in width, has been designed and tested to comply with ISO 7061:2015 standards. These standards specify the allowable deflection under a given load, and the Namthaja gangway performs well within these limits, exhibiting a deflection of less than 20 mm under a 750 kg load—surpassing the required maximum deflection of 40 mm under a 720 kg load. This performance has been validated by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), ensuring its suitability for use in demanding marine environments.

To produce the element, Namthaja utilized a Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF) robotic arm from Caracol. The gangway is constructed from ASA-GF, which, according to the company, offers excellent UV and weather resistance, making it particularly suitable for outdoor marine applications. The material’s low density contributes to the gangway being 30% lighter than traditional metal alternatives, facilitating easier handling and installation. Additionally, the inclusion of glass fiber reinforcement enhances the strength and dimensional accuracy of the structure. By 3D printing the part, lead times were cut by 85%, while costs were reduced by 50%.

Bottom view of the 3D printed gangway.

It’s worth providing some background on Jana Marine, a subsidiary of Rashed Al Rashed & Sons Group (RAR Group). Listed as number 20 in Forbes’s “Top 100 Arab Family Businesses 2024,” the RAR Group employs over 13,000 people at 25 companies across seven sectors: building materials, cement and bulk materials, finishing materials, contracting, industrial products, automotive, and food products. It also has real estate investments. As of August 2022, the group holds significant stakes in several financial institutions, including 9.8% of Banque Saudi Fransi, 9.97% of Arab National Bank, and 9.6% of Al Yamamah Steel Industries.

In other words, Jana Marine has plenty of heft behind it to invest in 3D printing and it would be wise to do so. While the navies of the world, particularly the U.S. and Australian Navies, have been rapidly deploying 3D printing, the maritime sector is only now starting to catch up in terms of AM adoption. Nevertheless, it still lags significantly behind other sectors. This makes sense given the stringent standards for the industry as well as the sheer size of 3D printable components. In fact, it may be in part because large format AM (LFAM) is maturing to the extent necessary for marine elements.

The Middle East will play an increasingly important role in AM for the maritime sector, given its relationship both to security in the region and the energy sector. Al Seer in the United Arab Emirates has leveraged the largest of LFAM machines to 3D print boat hulls. 3D printed drone boats have been advertised for use in ferrying tourists through Dubai, but it’s likely that they’ll serve a dual use in patrolling the Red Sea.

Namthaja is poised to take advantage of this area, having already established a number of other maritime and energy use cases. This includes metal 3D printed valves, piping, and pump impellers, among other items. With competition from Al Seer and the like in Dubai, there’s no doubt that there will be more, large-scale 3D printing applications coming from the Saudi firm.

All images courtesy of Namthaja. 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3DPOD 214: Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, Materialise CEO

Former Desktop 3D Printing Leader Zortrax Moves Forward with Restructuring Plan

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingEuropeMRO and SparesNorth AmericaTransportation

Hitachi Rail to 3D Print Spare Parts with the ROBOZE ARGO 500

Hitachi Rail, a division of the Japanese multinational conglomerate, will use the ROBOZE ARGO 500 printer for spare railway parts and prototypes. Among other uses for the ARGO 500, Hitachi...

July 31, 2024
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing ServicesAdditive ManufacturingAfricaBusinessEuropeGovernmentMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

3D Printing News Briefs, July 6, 2024: Resellers, Government Grants, & More

We’re starting with material news in 3D Printing News Briefs today, as Dynamism is now offering Tullomer super-polymer filament from Z-Polymers in North America. Then, ADDiTEC unveiled its new Hybrid...

July 6, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesNorth America

Blake Teipel Passes the Torch as Essentium Shifts to Nexa3D’s California Hub

Five months after Nexa3D acquired Essentium, the integration process is well underway. Despite initial perceptions that Nexa3D might be sidelining Essentium and founder Blake Teipel, the reality is more strategic....

June 25, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessEuropeMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaPost-processingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, June 22, 2024: Depowdering, Helicopter Cockpit, & More

We’ll take care of business first in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as one of CORE Industrial Partners’ portfolio companies has made an acquisition. Aectual won an innovation award for...

June 22, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
FacFox
HP
Formnext
3D Systems
ADG Salary Survey
EHFAM
AM Conclave
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
AMR Military
Formnext Chicago
AM Energy
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides