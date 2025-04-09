Branch Technology CEO Ryan Lusk on Scaling Additive Construction for Mass Adoption

Chattanooga-based Branch Technology has spent the past decade refining a novel approach to large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) in construction, standing apart from other firms in both LFAM and additive construction (AC) with its freeform polymer 3D printing capabilities. We spoke to CEO Ryan Lusk about the company’s more recent transition from technology development to product and market expansion.

Branch Technology’s Niche in the Large-Format AM Space

Branch Technology stands out in the LFAM sector due to its emphasis on freeform design and lightweight composite structures. While polymer extrusion is gaining traction in tooling, marine, and aerospace applications, Branch remains one of the few companies deploying it at construction scale.

“Most AM technologies ask how much material is needed to create a final geometry,” Lusk said. “Branch started by asking how little material is needed.”

This philosophy led to the development of its proprietary BranchMatrix® system, a lattice structure that uses up to 95% less material than conventional AM methods. The BranchMatrix® can then be built upon to create complete walls and facades through the use of spray insulation and concrete, which can then be used to create larger structures, such as homeless shelters. Recent research initiatives include a collaboration with the Army to develop bio-based polymer composites for further sustainability.

Foundational R&D to Growth

Lusk took over leadership of Branch Technology about two years ago, succeeding founder Platt Boyd, who remains with the company. Lusk, an industrial and systems engineer with a background in scaling businesses, describes the transition as a natural evolution.

“Platt was a great founder and entrepreneur, but as we sort of wrapped up the technology and product development phases, it was the right time for a growth-stage CEO,” Lusk explained. “I’ve spent most of my career focused on growing companies like Branch, and we’ve seen really healthy expansion since making that transition.”

The company’s early years from 2014 to 2019 focused on developing its proprietary technology stack, including software algorithms, robotic systems, and extrusion techniques. This was followed by a product development phase, which occurred from roughly 2019 to 2023, in which solutions were being brought market. Today, Branch is in an aggressive growth phase, targeting commercial and government applications for its composite-based, 3D-printed building facades, structural panels, temporary shelters, and more.

Navigating the Complexities of Construction Adoption

Unlike many other industries that have been rapidly transformed by additive manufacturing (AM), construction remains resistant to disruption. Branch Technology has tailored its approach to address the competing interests of architects, developers, and general contractors—the “three-legged stool” of the building industry, as Lusk puts it.

“The way I look at it, construction is really a collection of smaller sub-industries,” he said. “You’ve got the architect, who is very focused on the design component—how the building sits in its surroundings, materiality, and so forth. Then the developer or owner is largely focused on the economics of it—financing the property, the building, the use case. And finally, the general contractor, who is managing the physical construction, ensuring materials arrive on time and under budget. These three perspectives often have competing incentives, which makes broad industry disruption difficult.”

The company has adjusted its product lineup and go-to-market strategy to align with the needs of these stakeholders. For instance, its BranchClad panels offer a lightweight alternative to precast concrete facades, reducing material weight by up to 34 million pounds on high-rise projects while improving installation efficiency. By focusing on pre-fabrication and modularity, Branch Technology has found a way to streamline construction without requiring radical workflow changes.

Regulatory Progress Unlocks Growth Potential

A major hurdle for any new construction technology is regulatory approval. Lusk acknowledged that while codes have not necessarily relaxed, Branch has systematically checked the required boxes for compliance.

“The regulatory environment hasn’t changed much since Branch was established, but you just have to go check all those boxes,” he said. “You have to perform all of the necessary tests—fire, wind, water, seismic, impact resistance. We’ve gone through that gauntlet, and we are now IBC compliant, which gives owners and developers confidence in what we offer.”

With these approvals in place, the company has been able to accelerate adoption. In 2023, revenue grew by 300%, and Branch expects to double that growth in 2024 and 2025. The company has also expanded into retrofit applications, receiving a $1.13 million U.S. Air Force contract for 3D-printed energy-efficient wall retrofits at Kirtland Air Force Base.

Expanding into Temporary and Emergency Housing

One of the company’s more socially impactful initiatives is the BranchShelter project, a 3D-printed, modular shelter system designed for temporary housing. The pilot program in collaboration with the city of Chattanooga deployed two shelters, offering fire-safe, insulated, and easily assembled units for unhoused individuals. Lusk highlighted the company’s leasing model as a key differentiator, making the shelters financially feasible for municipalities and nonprofits.

“The key area we focused on was developing a housing-as-a-service model,” Lusk said. “Most existing solutions require an upfront purchase, which is hard for many cities to justify in their budgets. By creating a lease-based model, we lower the barrier for adoption and allow organizations to scale solutions as needed.”

Beyond homelessness, the shelter concept has potential applications for workforce housing, military forward operating bases, and disaster relief. The modular insulated panel system—what Lusk refers to as “BranchWall”—could also be adapted for a variety of temporary housing needs.

From the Space Shuttle to the Moon

Branch Technology’s ability to produce complex geometries has landed it a series of high-profile projects. The company recently partnered with NASA and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center to create a 3D-printed composite exterior for the Pathfinder Space Shuttle replica. Additionally, it contributed lunar surface recreations for the Boeing Space Camp Operations Center.

“The Space Shuttle project was an incredible opportunity,” Lusk said. “We were tasked with recreating the Pathfinder shuttle’s exterior with our BranchClad panels. The weight constraints were significant because the structure is mounted on top of the original booster rocket stack. Our composite panels allowed us to deliver a lightweight yet durable solution.”

The company is also working on lunar construction concepts, partnering with Foster + Partners and Stanford University on a project to 3D print a solar tower for the Moon’s south pole. This initiative aims to leverage in-situ materials, such as lunar regolith, to create self-sustaining structures in extreme environments.

Expansion and Strategic Growth

With strong investor backing—including participation from Japan’s Tokyu Construction—Branch Technology is positioning itself for international expansion. The company is also exploring possible acquisitions to enhance its capabilities. Lusk sees continued growth in both new construction and retrofitting, with energy efficiency being a major driver.

“Buildings are responsible for 40% of global carbon emissions,” he said. “Retrofitting existing structures is the only viable path forward for sustainability at scale.”

Sitting between the worlds of polymer LFAM and concrete-dominated AC, Branch Technology has established a unique niche that looks at 3D printing as a means of solving real-world problems. With Lusk at the helm, the company’s product catalog—ranging from walls and facades to complete, emergency shelters—has a clear and viable market fit. So, while others in the market go after entire 3D printed buildings made of cement, Branch may be one of the few AC companies on track for commercial success.

