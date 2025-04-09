AMR Software
AMR Data Centers

BICO’s 3rd Exit Under CEO Maria Forss: MatTek and Visikol to be Sold for $80M

10:00 am by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessStocks
RAPID

Share this Article

BICO (STO: BICO) is selling two of its companies—MatTek and Visikol—to Sartorius (ETR: SRT3) for $80 million. The decision is part of BICO’s plan to focus on what it sees as its core business: lab automation and specific workflows in life sciences.

Acquired by BICO in March 2021, MatTek makes 3D tissue models that let scientists test drugs and cosmetics without using animals. Meanwhile, Visikol was integrated into MatTek’s operations in 2024 and specializes in advanced imaging and digital pathology. ​Both were part of BICO’s Bioprinting division. Now, they’ll join Sartorius, a German life sciences company that has been working closely with BICO since 2022 and plans to use them to expand its offerings in the cell and tissue model space.

BICO says the money from the deal will help reduce debt and give the company more room to grow. ​As of April 2025, BICO’s total debt is roughly SEK 1.76 billion ($176 million). ​

“This divestment executes on three key priorities: focusing on our core business, strengthening our balance sheet and improving our ability to accelerate BICO’s growth agenda,” said Maria Forss, CEO of BICO.

Lab automation. Image courtesy of BICO.

Together, MatTek and Visikol employ over 85 professionals, primarily based in Ashland, Massachusetts. In 2024, they reported a combined revenue of roughly $20 million, with an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin above 20%. ​

Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO of Sartorius, said the deal helps them grow their toolbox. “We are excited to strengthen our offering with MatTek’s innovative portfolio of 3D microtissue models. Our partnership with BICO has evolved since 2022, where our most recent collaboration in lab automation, combining Sartorius’ Octet® BLI Automation and Integration and Biosero’s software solution Green Button Go, has been successful. We continue to be a long-term partner of BICO and look forward to continuing the development of both existing and new collaborations.”

BICO CEO Maria Forss. Image courtesy of BICO.

This move is part of BICO’s broader strategy, BICO 2.0, introduced during its Capital Markets Day in September 2024. The strategy seeks to boost commercial initiatives and streamline operations to adapt to the evolving life sciences market. ​

In fact, after selling MatTek and Visikol, BICO will move the rest of its Bioprinting division—including Cellink and Advanced BioMatrix—into a new division called Life Science Solutions. Starting in the second quarter of 2025, BICO will report two business areas: Lab Automation and Life Science Solutions.

After Forss became CEO of BICO in August 2023, the company began moving in a new direction. Instead of continuing its earlier approach of buying companies across many areas, BICO started focusing on just a few things it does best. That includes building lab automation tools—like robotics systems and Biosero’s Green Button Go software—that help labs run experiments faster and with less manual work. Since Forss took office, BICO has divested three companies, including MatTek and Visikol, to simplify the business and sharpen its focus.

MatTek advances in vitro science research. Image courtesy of MatTek.

The benefits of this new focus are starting to show up in the company’s financial results. In the fourth quarter of 2024, BICO reported net sales of SEK 570.8 million ($57 million), a slight increase from the previous year. Also, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 24.9%, up from 13.0% in the same period the year before.

At the end of 2024, BICO had SEK 946 million ($94.6 million) in cash. In early 2025, it used SEK 276 million ($27.6 million) to buy back convertible bonds. That move reduced the total outstanding bond debt to SEK 1,106 million ($110.6 million). With the cash from the MatTek and Visikol sale, BICO plans to pay down more debt ahead of the bond’s 2026 maturity.

The deal still needs regulatory approval, which is expected in the second quarter of 2025. Overall, BICO is doubling down on the areas it believes have the most potential, including helping labs automate, speeding up workflows, and cutting down on manual processes.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold

Share this Article

Recent News

Apples & Philips: From Sand to Customer or the Joys of Vertical Integration

Branch Technology CEO Ryan Lusk on Scaling Additive Construction for Mass Adoption

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSpace 3D Printing

Puerto Rico University Gets $1.3M for Aluminum 3D Printing in Space

University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus (also known as Recinto Universitario de Mayagüez, or RUM), has received a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Air Force through America Makes to...

March 25, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

X-Bow Now Totals $97M in U.S. Funding for 3D-Printed Propellant and Solid Rocket Tech

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded additional funding to X-Bow Launch Systems to support research and development of solid rocket motors. These motors represent a rapidly advancing area...

March 24, 2025
Sponsored
3D Printing3D Printing EventsMedical 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSponsored

RAPID + TCT 2025: Transforming Healthcare with Additive Manufacturing

RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest event for additive manufacturing (AM), is set to return to Detroit this April, bringing together experts from across the medical and manufacturing fields. The...

March 18, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingAutomotive 3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs & Events Roundup: March 15, 2025

In this weekend’s combined 3D Printing News Briefs and Webinars/Events Roundup, we’re covering news about automotive and construction 3D printing, along with AM Forum, TCT Asia, the Experience Stratasys Tour,...

March 15, 2025
HP
Continuum Powders
RAPID
IMTS2026
AMR Data Center
AMR Titanium Powder
FacFox
HP
EOS
AMR Military Report 2024
AMR Software
Formnext
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides