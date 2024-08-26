AMR

3DPOD 315: 3D Printing Industry Insights with Matthias Schmidt-Lehr, AMPOWER

10 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingEurope
AMS 2025

Share this Article

Matthias Schmidt-Lehr began his career at Laser Zentrum Nord, now known as Fraunhofer IAPT. He later became a researcher at the University of Hamburg before co-founding the startup Bionic Production. Afterward, Matthias decided to launch AMPOWER, a 3D printing consultancy that publishes research reports and assists companies in the additive manufacturing sector. In our conversation, Matthias shares his journey in additive manufacturing, explains how his company has evolved, and discusses the ways they have supported their clients. We also explore his insights on the market and the future of additive manufacturing.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

On the Ground as Illinois Begins Construction on 3D Printed Housing

MMX 2024: RMAG, CORE, IMPACT Updates & More

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 25, 2024

3D printing webinars and events are picking up this week! In today’s roundup, Stratasys continues its advanced training and U.S. tour, and HP will hold the next session of its...

August 25, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAsiaBioprintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingDental 3D PrintingEuropeMedical 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, August 24, 2024: Certification, Biomaterials, 3D Printed Watch, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, ASTM International’s AM CoE has launched an Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee, Dimanex has joined the Autodesk Developer Network and Sustainability Tech Partner Program, and...

August 24, 2024
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

MMX 2024: Ecosystem, Education & Workforce, & Technology Program Updates

Ohio-based America Makes, the nation’s first Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII) and the leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing (AM) technology and education, has three strategic focus areas: Ecosystem Development, Education...

August 19, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 18, 2024

In this week’s Webinar and Event Roundup, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses and its U.S. tour, while TriMech hosts a Technology Showcase, Endeavor 3D offers a webinar about robotics...

August 18, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
HP
Formnext
EHFAM
3D Systems
AM Conclave
AM Energy
ADG Salary Survey
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
Formnext Chicago
Colibrium Additive
AMR Military
FacFox
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides