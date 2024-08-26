3DPOD 315: 3D Printing Industry Insights with Matthias Schmidt-Lehr, AMPOWER

Matthias Schmidt-Lehr began his career at Laser Zentrum Nord, now known as Fraunhofer IAPT. He later became a researcher at the University of Hamburg before co-founding the startup Bionic Production. Afterward, Matthias decided to launch AMPOWER, a 3D printing consultancy that publishes research reports and assists companies in the additive manufacturing sector. In our conversation, Matthias shares his journey in additive manufacturing, explains how his company has evolved, and discusses the ways they have supported their clients. We also explore his insights on the market and the future of additive manufacturing.

