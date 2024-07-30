“Amazon Web Services for Manufacturing”: Würth on Digital Inventory as Infrastructure for 3D Printing

Though the concept of virtual inventory for physical items is one that’s long been explored by the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, only in the last half-decade or so has it become more fully realized. At the forefront of bringing the concept to life is Würth Additive Group (WAG) which unveiled its Digital Inventory Services (DIS) at the AM Users Group event this year.

At the helm of the product offering are Ed Tackett, Additive Manufacturing Lead Technologist, and AJ Strandquist, CEO of WAG. WAG’s partnership with Raise3D, a well-regarded Chinese manufacturer of professional 3D printers, and Henkel, a major German chemical company known for its Loctite resins, marks an important milestone. This collaboration is set to streamline the AM process by synchronizing equipment and materials into WAG’s DIS, optimizing the production workflow from digital to physical.

As Tackett told us, this integration extends beyond mere technology; it is about creating a seamless communicative ecosystem across diverse manufacturing platforms, ensuring consistent quality and performance across global operations.

“It’s interesting because everybody seems to think they have the greatest way in the world to communicate with their machine. If the cell phone industry worked like that, no handset—a Samsung phone would not talk to a Google phone or an iPhone,” Tackett said. “Early on, the cell phone companies used CDMA primarily, and that was the standard. Then they moved to 3G, LTE, 5G. What happened was the industry came together as a whole and said, ‘Here’s how we’re all going to talk together.’ Each phone has a bit of its own flavor, but at the core, all systems will talk with each other. That’s really what’s needed to open up the field of additive manufacturing for it to be adopted as a scalable manufacturing process. We all have to talk to each other.”

Strandquist emphasized the strategic vision behind DIS, comparing its infrastructure to Amazon Web Services but tailored for the manufacturing sector. “Our goal,” Strandquist elaborated, “is to build an open architecture that allows companies to not only produce parts on demand but also maintain quality and compliance through our centralized control systems.” This approach not only enhances efficiency but also reduces the physical inventory burdens many companies face, providing a tangible, on-demand solution to parts production.

One of the most compelling aspects of WAG’s strategy is its focus on inclusivity and standardization across different technological platforms. Tackett, with years of experience in both traditional and digital manufacturing, stressed the importance of universal communication protocols among 3D printers to foster industry-wide adoption and scalability.

“Just as early mobile phone networks eventually standardized to improve connectivity and usability, the additive manufacturing industry must follow suit to realize its full potential,” Tackett remarked.

This vision for standardized communication is mirrored in the functionality of WAG’s DIS, which integrates with machines from various manufacturers, ensuring they conform to the stringent requirements of WAG’s digital network. This system not only supports WAG’s in-house operations but also extends to external partners, thereby enhancing the overall value chain from design to production.

Strandquist pointed to the broader implications of such integration. “By making our Digital Inventory Services as comprehensive and as accessible as possible, we’re setting a new standard in the industry, making it easier for companies to adapt to and benefit from additive technologies,” he asserted. This adaptability is crucial for industries like automotive, where WAG has already begun implementing DIS solutions that streamline tooling and parts production across global dealer networks.

As WAG continues to expand its partnerships and refine its technologies, the implications for the future of manufacturing are profound. With a focus on digital connectivity, quality assurance, and customer-centric solutions, WAG is not just participating in the industry’s evolution; it is actively shaping it. Through strategic collaborations and technological innovations, WAG is poised to lead a new era in manufacturing, where digital inventory and additive manufacturing solutions converge to create a more efficient, sustainable, and responsive global manufacturing landscape.

WAG’s vision for the future also includes substantial investments in the sustainability of manufacturing processes. As industries worldwide face increasing pressure to reduce environmental impact, WAG’s initiatives in digital inventory management are poised to play a crucial role in promoting sustainable manufacturing practices. By enabling on-demand production and minimizing waste, DIS helps companies mitigate the environmental costs associated with overproduction and excess inventory.

Moreover, WAG is exploring new applications for its digital inventory services beyond traditional manufacturing sectors. One exciting area is medical manufacturing, where DIS can revolutionize the production of customized medical devices and implants. The flexibility of WAG’s system allows for rapid prototyping and production, which is particularly valuable in the medical field where customization and speed can significantly impact patient care.

The leadership at WAG also recognizes the importance of fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration within the industry. “We’re committed to being at the forefront of technological advancement, but we also understand that true progress comes from collaborative efforts,” noted Strandquist. To this end, WAG actively engages with academic institutions, technology startups, and other industry stakeholders to develop new solutions and drive the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies.

The strategic collaboration with Raise3D and Henkel is just the beginning. WAG is continuously seeking to expand its network of partners to include other technology leaders and innovators. This approach not only enhances WAG’s capabilities but also enriches the additive manufacturing ecosystem, encouraging shared growth and learning.

As WAG moves forward, the company remains focused on the practical implementation of its visionary strategies, ensuring that the benefits of digital inventory and 3D printing reach a broad array of industries. The goal is clear: to transform the traditional manufacturing paradigm, making AM a cornerstone of industrial production for decades to come.

“We’re building infrastructure to enable 3D printing at scale,” Tackett concluded. “Some of the most exciting feedback I’ve received from companies just starting their digital inventory journey is about the ability to service a technical service bulletin in a couple of hours, where it used to take months. This is a powerful thing to be able to do, and it’s an indication of how digital inventory can revolutionize not just manufacturing, but how we address the entire supply chain’s responsiveness and efficiency.”

