Würth Additive Group Partners with Raise3D and Henkel for Digital Inventory 3D Printing

At RAPID + TCT, Würth Additive Group (WAG) announced a strategic collaboration with Raise3D and Henkel to create a holistic additive manufacturing (AM) solution for customers. WAG is already a reseller of several unique 3D printers and materials. Now, with its new partnership, the company will be selling Raise3D and Henkel products, as well as integrating them into its recently launched Digital Inventory Services (DIS).

Outside of WAG, Würth Group is already well known for its fasteners; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO); safety and physical inventory solutions. By launching WAG, the company began weaving the digital thread into its operations by selling AM equipment and materials. With the announcement of DIS at AMUG 2024, the digital connection was more fully realized, with WAG offering 3D printing as a service for the production of MRO and spare parts.

Raise3D is a well-established Chinese manufacturer of industrial 3D printers, while Henkel is a €21 billion German chemical giant and maker of Loctite resins for AM. Together with WAG, these companies have “synchronized” their machines and materials with DIS, such that, not only will Raise3D and Henkel products be sold through WAG, but also integrated into DIS in automated workflows. So far, the group has developed tailored and simplified product applications for IMS Verhindungstechnik GmbH & Co. KG, one of the first DIS beta-users.

AJ Strandquist, CEO of Würth Additive Group, emphasizes the collaborative commitment to ease of use and access to additive manufacturing: “Raise3D is not just a partner; they are a powerhouse of experience and expertise, prioritizing the end user’s experience. Their printers, operating in an internal service bureau and producing hundreds of thousands of parts, demonstrate their understanding of bringing additive applications into production. Their experience has led to the development of some of the most advanced 3D systems on the market. Integrating our Digital Inventory Services (DIS) IoT Edge Device into their equipment and hardware systems opens up a world of possibilities, giving our customers complete control over their production. With Henkel Loctite’s commitment to meticulously testing their resin materials, we couldn’t be more excited about our collaborative effort to make 3D printing a more successful supply chain solution for early adopters.” Edward Feng, CEO of Raise3D, comments on the additive collaboration: “Würth Additive is the ideal partner as we look into future growth. Their DIS platform enhances the utility of our products and ensures they meet the application’s needs. As a machine manufacturer and solutions provider, I’m well aware of the complexities of 3D printing. The good news is that we can simplify this complexity through a user-friendly experience and controlled workflows. Combining our core competencies, we prioritize putting the customer first and providing exceptional value to AM users.” Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Sam Bail, Director of Sales at Henkel Loctite, stated: “We are pleased to be a part of the DIS program with Würth Additive and Raise3D. Developing validated material workflows through this partnership ensures additively manufactured parts meet the customers’ standards transitioning from digital to physical parts.”

DIS, alongside other digital inventory products on the market, represents one of the most interesting AM applications developing at the moment. As a gateway into 3D printing adoption, the ability to produce spare parts on demand gives customers a tangible benefit to the technology, while also reducing physical inventory. In that way, it serves as a bridge to larger order quantities at the same time that it serves a real purpose.

In this case, it’s interesting to see the partners involved. After years of making material extrusion 3D printers, Raise3D released its first vat photopolymerization machine at Formnext last fall, just in time to take advantage of Loctite resins as part of this deal. Moreover, Raise3D already has a robust cloud platform for enterprise-level applications.

Another interesting detail is that one product that WAG sells is Kurz Ersa-branded laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) machines from Laser Melting Innovations, which recently completed development of a cloud-based 3D printing platform with other Chinese manufacturers and the German government. So, it is interesting to see if and where these projects overlap.

