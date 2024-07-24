Nikon SLM Solutions Partners with Tucker Induction Systems for Copper 3D Printing

While much of the additive manufacturing (AM) industry is likely fawning over the use of copper 3D printing for rocket parts, it is in industrial applications that the technology will impact the lives of everyday people—whether they know it or not. Specifically in parts like induction coils, used to transfer energy in any number of applications, it’s possible to reduce energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, minimize waste, and support sustainability through improved process efficiency and extended equipment lifespans.

Luckily for Nikon SLM Solutions, it supports both rockets and induction parts, but it’s with the latter that the company has made its most recent progress. Through a new partnership, Michigan’s Tucker Induction Systems will offer copper 3D printing for induction coils and other parts using the SLM280 PS system.

Joshua Tucker, Manager at Tucker Induction Systems, stated, “We are excited to be one of the few companies in the U.S. printing induction coils with copper. Our collaboration with Nikon SLM Solutions allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the induction industry.” Rocky Tucker, Owner of Tucker Induction Systems, added, “Partnering with Nikon SLM Solutions has enabled us to innovate and develop functional copper inductors. Their technology and eagerness to collaborate have been key to our success.” Charlie Grace, CCO at Nikon SLM Solutions, commented, “We are thrilled to support Tucker Induction Systems in pioneering copper printing for the induction industry. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers.”

The Benefits of Copper 3D Printing in Industry

Tucker already uses conventional processes to produce a number of copper parts, including inductors, quenches, and bus bars essential in industrial processes for induction heating and power distribution. While inductors generate controlled magnetic fields to heat metal parts for hardening, annealing, brazing, and melting, quenches provide rapid cooling to ensure desired metallurgical properties, and bus bars distribute high-current power efficiently within electrical systems.

Previously, Tucker relied on a Mark Two from Markforged to 3D print fixtures and other components to improve its overall operational efficiency; however, the addition of a powder bed fusion (PBF) machine will allow the company to tackle the 3D printing of copper parts directly.

3D printing copper inductors, quenches, and bus bars can significantly enhance their performance by allowing for precise and complex geometries that optimize heat transfer and electrical conductivity. For instance, creating intricate cooling channels within inductors and quenches improves thermal management and reduces overheating risks. The ability to produce these components with high precision and reduced material waste also leads to more durable and reliable parts, ultimately enhancing the performance and longevity of the systems they are used in.

These advantages then translate into ecological benefits. Not only does the reduced material needed for making the parts cut overall resource extraction, but enhanced thermal and electrical efficiency of 3D-printed parts reduces energy consumption during operation, leading to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Beyond Industrial Applications

And that’s just the beginning, in terms of the benefits that 3D printing copper can bring to an industrial world. Outside of the already discussed applications in metalworking, copper induction coils are used in in wireless charging systems for electric vehicles and smartphone, as well as in transformers for adjusting voltage. In the medical field, induction coils are integral to MRI machines for imaging, and they also facilitate short-distance power transmission in industrial machinery and tools.

If Tucker grows, thanks to its copper printing services, it may be able to tackle these areas, as well. Because the company is based in Michigan, where it is a member of Automation Alley’s Project DIAMOnD, it could be leveraged as a key partner in the automotive industry as giants like Ford and GM further electrify their vehicles. In particular, one could imagine Chrysler applying copper 3D printing to enhance the motor of its CELESTIQ luxury car, set to have over 100 3D printed parts in it. In other words, though the copper 3D printing market is a small one, it could be set to become one of the fastest growing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.