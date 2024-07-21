3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 21, 2024

In this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, Stratasys continues its training courses, webinars, and North American tour. The Farnborough International Airshow takes place in the UK, TriMech will discuss its simulation services, SprintRay will go over the basics of dental 3D printing, and much more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

July 22 – 24: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. First up, from July 22-24, it will offer PolyJet Advanced Operations to help customers learn to maximize the value of their printer. Then, from July 23-24, it will also hold “Stereolithography Advanced Operations” for customers looking to gain a deeper knowledge of the entire SLA workflow on the Stratasys Neo family.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

July 22 – 26: Farnborough International Airshow

Every two years, the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) welcomes the aerospace, aviation and defense industries to Farnborough in Hampshire, England. FIA 2024, held from July 22-26, focuses on six key themes, each one offering a unique message that’s pivotal to the aerospace industry: space, defense, sustainability, innovation, future flight, and workforce. Several recognizable names from the AM industry will be exhibiting at the show, including DMG Mori, Avio Aero, GKN Aerospace, Roboze, the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University, and more. The show will also feature the Space Zone, a Government Hub, the Global Urban & Advanced Air Summit (GUAAS) 2024, and much more.

“Join your peers on the global stage to showcase the latest innovations and embark on ground-breaking collaboration and partnership.”

You can book your pass for the airshow here.

July 23 & 26: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. This week, the truck heads first to Fargo, North Dakota, for a stop at the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Research & Technology Park on Tuesday, July 23rd. Then, on Friday the 26th, it moves on to Fox Valley Technical College in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

July 24 – 25: AW Miller’s Harleysville Tech Center Grand Opening

From 9 am to 6 pm July 24th and 25th, AW Miller is holding a grand opening event for its Harleysville Technology Center in Pennsylvania. This is a new region for the CNC manufacturing company, which also has a 3D printing division. The event will feature live demos on several machines, including the Mazak QT-Ez 10 MSY 5 axis turret lathe, Mazak Variaxis C-600 5 axis vertical machining center, Markforged FX10, and Markforged X7. Attendees can also engage with over 10 different vendors, and expand their professional networks during networking opportunities.

“This grand opening is a testament to our commitment to the future of manufacturing. At AW Miller, we’re not just embracing change; we’re driving it. Join us to see how together, we can build a brighter, more innovative future.”

You can register for the event here.

July 24: TriMech’s Simulation Services

At 10 am EST on Wednesday the 24th, TriMech’s Project Engineering Group will hold a webinar about TriMech Simulation Services. Alain Bucio, TriMech Project Engineer- FEA, will discuss its comprehensive simulation services and capabilities, including Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and Finite Element Analysis (FEA), and explain the reasons why clients choose to partner with the company, such as a shortage of in-house experience or lack of access to the necessary technology. Attendees will learn about TriMech’s core simulation capabilities, its client collaboration process, benefits of its simulation services, and more.

“With a seasoned team boasting access to the latest technology, flexible engagement models including fixed cost and block hours options, and complimentary offerings such as staffing and software solutions, TriMech provides a seamless experience tailored to your specific requirements. Join us to learn how we can be the strategic partner you need to navigate complex engineering projects with confidence and success.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 25: CU Denver’s AM Workshop

At 8:30 am MDT on Thursday, July 25th, a free Additive Manufacturing Workshop will be offered at the University of Colorado Denver (UC Denver). The objectives are to build competence in the 3D printing industry, create a network of industry professionals in Colorado, understand potential pathways to collaborate with CU Denver resources, and more. There will be live demonstrations, hands-on exercises, tours of the advanced manufacturing labs on campus, expert talks, and plenty of time for networking. Several CU Denver students will be available during the day to demonstrate their capabilities and research, so if your company is looking for interns or new hires, this would be a great place to start.

“Embark on a comprehensive exploration of advanced manufacturing in our university’s workshop. Led by experienced professors and industry experts, the course focuses on 3D printing, additive manufacturing design, and the digital thread. Participants integrate theoretical knowledge into practical skills, applying the university’s curriculum to real-world scenarios.”

Register for the workshop here, no later than July 24th.

July 25: GrabCAD Streamline Pro

In its first webinar of the week, Stratasys will discuss how to “Revolutionize Your 3D Printing Workflow with GrabCAD Streamline Pro” at 11 am EST on the 25th. Attendees will hear from Anirudh Krishnakumar, Senior Project Manager at Stratasys, about using the solution to identify and overcome common 3D printing bottlenecks, the role of automation in optimizing processes and speeding up part delivery, strategies for seamlessly connecting printers, parts, and workgroups, cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data and IP, and more.

“Are you facing challenges in scaling your 3D printing operations? Join us for an insightful webinar where we’ll unveil the power of GrabCAD Streamline Pro – your ultimate solution for streamlining additive manufacturing processes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 25: Dental 3D Printing 101 with SprintRay

Also on July 25th, at 7 pm EST, SprintRay will offer a complimentary “3D Printing 101” CE webinar for the fundamentals of 3D printing in dental offices and offering same-day care, while also reducing wait times and costs. Dr. Robert Stanley will discuss how to streamline your practice with the scan-to-print digital workflow, how it can deliver superior appliances, and more. Plus, when you attend, you can take advantage of exclusive offers to help get you started on your dental 3D printing journey.

“Discover how groundbreaking devices are revolutionizing digital dental workflows, enabling you to create high-quality dental appliances directly in your office with the assurance of same-day delivery. This session will showcase the benefits of integrating advanced technology into your practice, enhancing patient satisfaction and reducing production costs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 26: 3D Printing Orthodontic Appliances at Scale with Stratasys

Finally, on Friday, July 26th, Stratasys will hold a webinar about “Unveiling Innovation: Technology for Superior Appliance Crafting At Scale” at 2:30 pm EST, offering 1 Scientific CE Credit. This will also focus on dental 3D printing, and James Dobson, Vice President of Dobson Orthodontic Laboratory, will discuss the new streamlined workflows they’re using to accelerate consistent production of flawless appliances with great fit for customers. Attendees will learn how PolyJet 3D printing works, see how the new DentaJet XL can produce large volumes of accurate orthodontic models, and more.

“Discover the innovative new methods that Dobson Orthodontic Laboratory is using to produce a large volume of parts efficiently, without adding labor.”

You can register for the webinar here.

