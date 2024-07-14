3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 14, 2024

We’ve got a busy week of 3D printing webinars and events, both virtual and in-person! Stratasys continues its training and tour, while a Laser Additive Manufacturing workshop will be held in Dayton, Ohio. HP is offering two webinars, and Meltio, Markforged, and others will also hold webinars. You can join SME for a coffee chat about AM, learn about aerospace and automotive 3D printing, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

July 15 – 17: Laser Additive Manufacturing (LAM) Workshop

The Laser Institute (LIA) is holding its Laser Additive Manufacturing (LAM) Workshop in Dayton, Ohio from July 15-17, starting with the Education Meets Industry (EMI) Symposium about laser materials processing and additive manufacturing. Industry specialists from around the world will offer their insights into highly focused areas of LAM technology, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet new suppliers, source new products, find solutions to their technology challenges, network with colleagues, and more.

“This year’s program will highlight three areas of laser additive manufacturing: lasers, optics, and sensors. Additionally, there will be an added focus on regional workforce training initiatives covering Advanced Photonics Manufacturing.”

You can register for the LAM Workshop and EMI Symposium here.

July 15 – 19: ASPE-euspen Summer Topical Meeting

Professor Joy Gockel at the Colorado School of Mines will host this year’s American Society for Precision Engineering (ASPE)’s summer topical meeting, about “Advancing Precision in Additive Manufacturing.” The series began in 2014 as “Dimensional Accuracy and Surface Finish in Additive Manufacturing,” making this the 11th meeting. The unique set of topics at each meeting are generally focused on achieving “determinism” in developing and integrating AM into a precision manufacturing chain. Technical sessions at this year’s meeting will include DfAM, AM process optimization, in-process and in situ metrology, and more.

“The metrology challenges, both workpiece and in-process, are among the most challenging and interesting among all of manufacturing.”

You can register for the meeting here.

July 15: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. The truck heads to Utah on Monday, July 15th, stopping at Weber State University’s Miller Advanced Research and Solutions Center in Clearfield.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

July 15: Farsoon & BASF Forward AM on Advanced Materials

A joint webinar by Farsoon Technologies and BASF Forward AM, now to be called Forward AM Technologies, will be held at 10 am EST on Monday the 15th. “Exceptional benefits in Polymer PBF” will focus on Farsoon’s Flight SLS technology, PA11, PA11-CF, and TPU 88A by Forward AM Technologies, innovative Lattice Engine technology, and more. The speakers will be Ray Jones, Applications & Technical Pre-Sales, Farsoon America, and Meisam Shir Mohammadi, Material Specialist, Forward AM Technologies.

“Discover the synergy between the two industry leaders and learn how their collaboration is driving forward additive manufacturing! Don’t miss this opportunity to explore practical applications and the latest advancements that can elevate your manufacturing capabilities.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 15: 3D Printing Billing Codes with Stratasys

Also on the 15th, at 11 am EST, Stratasys will hold a webinar about “3D Printing Billing Code Applications: Principles, Questions, Answers.” Attendees will dive into the intricacies of 3D printing billing code applications with Dr. Frank J. Rybicki, MD, PhD, FACR, FAHA, who pioneered medical 3D printing in healthcare facilities. The Chair of the Department of Radiology at the University of Arizona – Phoenix, Dr. Rybicki developed and supervised the first radiology-based Continuing Medical Education (CME) educational program in 3D printing, designed the first hands-on CME-based training program, and is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of 3D Printing in Medicine. The webinar will cover how to submit 3D models to insurance to cover costs, when anatomical models are typically covered, critical aspects of coding, and more.

“Don’t miss this chance to gain invaluable knowledge from a leader in medical 3D printing. Stay ahead in your field by understanding the latest in 3D printing billing code applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 16 – 18: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses this week at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. From July 16-18, it will offer “P3/Origin One Advanced Operations,” to help customers of the Origin One maximize the value of their printer. On the same dates, it will also hold “Stereolithography Advanced Operations,” for customers looking to gain a deeper knowledge of the entire SLA workflow on the Stratasys Neo family.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

July 16: 3DPI’s Additive Manufacturing Advantage

On Tuesday, July 16th, join 3D Printing Industry’s “Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace (AMAA),” an exclusive online symposium dedicated to AM in aerospace, space, and defense. Through expert-led sessions, case studies, and panel discussions, the event provides a platform for sharing insights on material innovation, exploring pioneering techniques, and discussing the impact of 3D printing on design and production in the aerospace sector. Sponsors for AMAA are Stratasys, Massivit, and CRP Technology.

“The event will consist of a series of keynote presentations and panel discussions from leaders and respected voices in the AM and Aerospace sectors including: NASA, Stratasys, 3D Systems, ASTM, Nikon SLM Solutons, Velo 3D, Siemens and many more.”

You can register for AMAA here. 3DPrint.com is a proud Media Partner for this online event!

July 16: Markforged’s New Carbon Fiber-Filled PEKK Filament

Speaking of 3D printing for aerospace, Markforged will hold a webinar at 11 am EST on the 16th to “Meet Vega: Carbon Fiber Filled PEKK,” its newest high-performance material. Attendees will learn about the company’s Vega and High Temperature Carbon Fiber (CF-HT) filaments, five killer applications and part design guidance for these materials, and the advantages of PEKK-based Vega when compared to ULTEM and other high-temperature plastics.

“Vega is a Markforged formulated, Carbon Fiber filled PEKK designed for use in demanding environments — and reinforceable with continuous Carbon Fiber. With it, you can 3D print robust, accurate parts that deliver strength, excellent surface finish, and FST (Flame, Smoke, and Toxicity) resistance.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 16: SME’s Additive Manufacturing Coffee Chat

Also on the 16th, at 2 pm EST, SME will hold a free “Additive Manufacturing Coffee Chat: Advances in Materials Research and Development.” Attendees will explore the latest advancements and breakthroughs in materials research and development, gain insights into key material properties and performance characteristics, and learn about real-world examples of how these advanced materials are driving innovation across multiple industries.

“This is your chance to connect with industry experts, enthusiasts, and fellow life-long learners who share your passion for additive manufacturing. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to expand your knowledge and stay ahead of the curve!”

You can register for the virtual AMCC here.

July 17: The Future of Tooling Manufacturing

HP will hold its first of two webinars this week on Wednesday, July 17th, at 11 am EST, about “The future of tooling manufacturing: Exploring INDO-MIM M2 properties with HP metal 3D printing.” HP will be joined by INDO-MIM and Metal AM Magazine to discuss the powerful combination of INDO-MIM’s M2 tool steel powder with the HP Metal Jet S100 Binder Jet solution for tooling manufacturing.

“Register now to secure your spot in this exclusive webinar and take the first step towards revolutionizing your manufacturing processes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 17: 3d Printed Chemically Resistance Masks for Electroplating

The latest webinar in the America Makes TRX series, “3D Printed Chemically Resistant Masks for Electroplating MRO,” will be this Wednesday the 17th at 2 pm EST. The aerospace industry performs a lot of electroplating, and anodes and masks are used by aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) plating shops for selective deposition of materials where specific properties, like abrasion-resistance, are needed. Figure Engineering developed an AM polymer for masking metal parts ahead of industrial electroplating, using Formlabs MSLA printers. During the webinar, Jonathon McDaniels, Chief Scientist, Figure Engineering, and Chris Crowley, Federal Team Lead, Formlabs, will discuss how AM can be used to meet the challenges of aerospace masking applications for MRO plating shops.

“Aerospace maintenance activities need a cost effective, rapidly manufacturable, multi-use masking system for plating components. Additive manufacturing is the solution for manufacturing these masking fixtures but no 3D printable materials were identified that were tough enough, nonporous, electrically non-conductive, and resistant to the chemicals and temperatures encountered in an aerospace plating shop.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 17: Custom 3D Printed Fixtures On Demand

Also on the 17th, at 3 pm EST, HP will hold its second webinar of the week, this time with UPTIVE Advanced Manufacturing and MasterGraphics, about “Custom Fixtures on Demand.” Speakers from all three companies will discuss the steps to create custom tooling fast, how to choose the best materials for your digital design, and more in regards to the digital manufacturing journey.

“We will cover digital manufacturing workflow from start to finish with a few examples of leveraging additive manufacturing for enhanced production.”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 18: Stratafest in Denver, Colorado

It’s a busy week for Stratasys! On Thursday, July 18th, Stratafest heads to the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver, Colorado. There will be an optional certification course from 8-11 am MDT, and the main AM and Industry 4.0-focused event will be from 11-3 MDT. Stratafest events are free to attend, and you even have the opportunity to win a free trial of the F370 or F370CR FDM printer in your facility for 6 months! Attendees will gain insights into new relevant AM technologies, learn best practices and technical details, network with peers and industry leaders, check out the Innovation Showcase, and more.

“At Stratafest, you can earn 3D printing certifications, network with others in the industry, see new technologies and material, hear from our expert guest speakers and more. We’re combining the value of a tradeshow with the excitement of a festival, ensuring you get maximum value while still having a good time. Whether you’re an expert with additive or new to the space – there is something for everyone at Stratafest.”

You can register for Stratafest Denver here, and for the Intro to AM: Certification and Training course here.

July 18: Meltio’s Wire-LMD for Automotive Applications

At 11 am EST on the 18th, Meltio will hold a webinar about its “Wire LMD for the Automotive Sector: Racing and Production.” The company’s wire laser metal deposition technology is a great platform for manufacturing parts in a variety of sizes at up to ten times faster than other AM methods. Meltio Applications Engineers Mailan Farias and Manuel Calvache will take a deep dive into wire LMD, with its multiple lasers and compact deposition head. Attendees will also learn about some specific automotive applications for the technology, such as wheel repair, toolmaking, and more. There will be a Q&A session at the end.

“In the automotive industry, performance is everything. Vehicles require that each component performs at its maximum potential, which means optimizing every single part. Each component plays then a crucial role in achieving peak performance and reliability. But what happens when Meltio wants to push the limits even further?”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 18: 3D Systems EXT 800 Titan Pellet 3D Printer

Also on the 18th, at 2 pm ICT (3 am EST), 3D Systems will be “Introducing the EXT 800 Titan – the new accessible high-speed industrial pellet extrusion 3D printer” to viewers in Bangkok. This machine makes the company’s high-speed pellet extrusion technology accessible to organizations that don’t have the need, or the budget, for a larger 3D Systems printer. Attendees will learn about they can benefit from the EXT 800 Titan’s smaller footprint and lower upfront investment, production platform with open material architecture and refined design, and more.

“With a build volume of 800 x 600 x 800 mm, this new pellet extrusion system harnesses the speed, reliability, and efficiency of the Company’s large-format EXT Titan Pellet systems (EXT 1070 Titan Pellet and EXT 1270 Titan Pellet) in a more compact format with lower upfront investment. As a result, manufacturers can take advantage of the lights-out, production-ready EXT 800 Titan Pellet to fabricate more modestly sized functional prototypes, tooling, fixtures, sand casting patterns, thermoforming molds, and end-use parts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

