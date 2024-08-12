3DPOD Episode 213: 3D Printed Personalized Medicine with Wei Jiang, Craft Health

Wei Jiang founded medicine 3D printing startup Craft Health as a Pharmacy student. I love it when practitioners and people from other backgrounds establish 3D printing companies. It often leads to user-driven companies that cater well to those trying to use additive manufacturing. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we follow Craft Health’s journey from inception to funding and the release of the firm’s 3D printer for pharmaceuticals. We discuss release kinetics, approvals, drug delivery, compounding pharmacies, dosage forms, polypills, delayed release, nutrition, dementia care, and much more. 3D printing for pharmaceuticals has significant potential, and not enough people are paying attention.
