AMR

3DPOD Episode 213: 3D Printed Personalized Medicine with Wei Jiang, Craft Health

15 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessMedical 3D PrintingPharmaceutical 3D Printing
AMS 2025

Share this Article

Wei Jiang founded medicine 3D printing startup Craft Health as a Pharmacy student. I love it when practitioners and people from other backgrounds establish 3D printing companies. It often leads to user-driven companies that cater well to those trying to use additive manufacturing. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we follow Craft Health’s journey from inception to funding and the release of the firm’s 3D printer for pharmaceuticals. We discuss release kinetics, approvals, drug delivery, compounding pharmacies, dosage forms, polypills, delayed release, nutrition, dementia care, and much more. 3D printing for pharmaceuticals has significant potential, and not enough people are paying attention.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Pickleball & Mircoalgae Resins

3D Printing Financials: How Xometry’s Diversified Approach Fuels Growth

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Protolabs Maintains Its Diverse Manufacturing Impact

Protolabs‘ (NYSE: PRLB) second-quarter 2024 financial results show a company thriving not just in 3D printing but across many types of manufacturing technologies. While additive manufacturing (AM) is an important...

August 7, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingEuropeStocks

3D Printing Financials: Prodways Focuses on Growth After Disruption in Q2 2024

Prodways (EPA: PWG) has disclosed its second-quarter 2024 earnings. The report shows a slight decline in overall revenue but reveals a rebound in printer deliveries and increased 3D material sales...

August 6, 2024
3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Materialise Leads with Profitable Q2 2024

In the turbulent economic landscape of 2024, Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) stands out as the one profitable public company in the 3D printing sector. With several firms facing significant financial challenges,...

August 5, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 4, 2024

There are plenty of offerings to tell you about in this week’s roundup, including a webinar by Raise3D, the Space & Missile Defense Symposium, and more advanced training classes from...

August 4, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
AM Conclave
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
Formnext Chicago
Formnext
AMR Military
HP
AM Energy
EHFAM
3D Systems
FacFox
ADG Salary Survey
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides