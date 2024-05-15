New Funding Drives Craft Health’s 3D Printed Medicine and Supplements

Singapore-based Craft Health has secured a new round of funding. Previously, the company, which specializes in paste extrusion for medicine and nutrition using a 3D printer powered by a Viscotec head, received a $1 million investment from investors including Jenny Chen. This latest funding includes contributions from Valuence Ventures, returning investor Mistletoe, Inc., and an angel investor. The funds are intended to bridge to a subsequent Series A round of investment and will assist in further developing the company’s products.
CraftHealth has developed the CraftMake 3D printer, which is capable of producing pills, gummies, and other nutritional products. Paired with its CraftControl software, the printer allows for the creation of novel shapes and formulations, personalized medicine, and adjustments to factors such as release kinetics. Additionally, the company offers a platform akin to Thingiverse for paste extruded formulations, enabling users to access and utilize these formulations as well as their comprehensive database.
“We are delighted to bolster our investor base with partners who share our deep-tech vision and can impart their wealth of knowledge, experience, and network to scale Craft Health. This round of funding will fine-tune our commercialization strategy, refine our product offerings, and set the stage for our anticipated Series A,” said Craft Health CEO Dr. Goh Wei Jiang, who we previously interviewed here.
“We are thrilled to announce our investment in Craft Health, a pioneer in leveraging 3D printing technology for compounding pharmacy. Craft Health’s innovative approach aligns perfectly with our mission to support ventures that redefine industries and improve lives. We are confident in their potential to revolutionize personalized medicine and look forward to their continued growth and success in transforming patient care globally. Craft Health’s innovative use of 3D printing technology in compounding pharmacy not only positions the company at the forefront of healthcare innovation but also aligns perfectly with our investment strategy of supporting ventures that are poised for significant impact and growth. We are confident in Craft Health’s vision and their ability to lead a new era in personalized medicine, especially in the area of advanced materials innovation,” stated Dr. Gene Cho, a General Partner of Valuence Ventures.
CraftHealth’s CraftMake 3D printer enables researchers, doctors, and nutritionists to create custom blends and formulations for research or patient-specific needs. The technology could be particularly transformative for compounding pharmacies and hospitals, allowing them to build custom libraries of medicines or produce one-off formulations tailored to individual patients. This printer has the potential to adjust medications daily based on the progression of a disease or modify dosages according to a patient’s weight.
Looking ahead, it’s easy to envision CraftHealth’s machines being used in hospitals to tailor nutritional supplements to individual patient needs or to assist in recovery through diet optimization. Additionally, there is potential for commercializing products such as nutritional gummies, similar to those offered by Nourished, using these machines. Athletes might also leverage this technology to receive optimal levels of supplements tailored to their specific needs.
A new range of personalized medications could emerge, with release kinetics optimized through customized shapes. Moreover, compounding pharmacies could greatly benefit older adults or individuals with dementia by combining required nutrients and medications into a single, easy-to-take pill.
CraftHealth is poised to capitalize on significant opportunities in this field. While other companies like FabRX are also active in this space, CraftHealth appears well-positioned to lead, given its innovative approach and technological capabilities. This positions them as frontrunners in what could be a pivotal shift in personalized medicine and nutritional support.
