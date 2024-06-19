Aibuild to Launch Version 2.0 3D Printing Software at RAPID + TCT 2024

Aibuild, the London-based software as a service (SaaS) company specializing in solutions for large format additive manufacturing (AM), will roll out Aibuild 2.0, the latest version of its cloud-based software platform, at RAPID +TCT 2024 in Los Angeles (June 25-27). The company integrated feedback from “key customers and partners” into its updates of the platform, resulting in the addition of several significant new features for Aibuild 2.0.

Fittingly for the flagship product from a company that was ahead-of-the-curve on latest-generation AI, Aibuild 2.0 includes a built-in AI co-pilot, as well as fully-automated toolpath generation and ISO 27001 certification for data security. It is also fitting that Aibuild collaborated with another innovator in the large format AM space, the Italian company WASP, to integrate WASP’s CEREBRO robotic-arm software into Aibuild 2.0 “as a digital twin”.

Attendees of RAPID + TCT 2024 can learn more about Aibuild 2.0 by visiting the company at booth 2661.

In a press release about Aibuild’s launch of version 2.0 of its software platform, Nurah Al-Haj-Mustafa, an AM engineer at Ford Motor Company, said, “This update takes the software to a new level by combining technical expertise with user-friendliness, making the advanced tool accessible to everyone.” A representative from WASP said, “The implementation of CEREBRO on Aibuild software has been successfully completed, demonstrating the full compatibility of the two systems and unlocking endless possibilities for utilizing all of WASP’s extrusion systems, including both pellet and ceramic extruders. The collaboration with Aibuild proceeded with great coordination between the two teams, who worked together to seamlessly complete the integration of both technologies.”

Aibuild is exactly the sort of company that the AM industry needs in order to scale up successfully. Interoperability between different ecosystems is a tough sell in such a competitive environment, but it is also an inevitable long-term outcome in any mature technological field.

In addition to competitiveness, the technical feasibility of interoperability, of course, is also an obstacle. The integration of some of the world’s most popular large format systems into an AI-driven, cloud-based platform could do much to tear down that wall.

Along those lines, WASP looks very savvy for teaming up with Aibuild, as does Nikon, which invested in Aibuild’s $8.5 million Series A last fall. It’s still too early to guess as to when this will happen, but based on the history of other industries, it’s only a matter of time before software platform compatibility becomes the primary factor determining customer preference when it comes to AM brands.

Images courtesy of Aibuild

