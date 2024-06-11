Aramco to 3D Print Part of New Saudi Oil Processing Facility

Why 3D Printing?
Three Huge Opportunities
JGC and Aramco seem to be carefully exploring their options with 3D printing. However, their engagement alone points to huge market opportunities for construction 3D printing. This single initiative reveals three distinct opportunities simultaneously.
First, large engineering, oil, and gas companies are like economies in and of themselves. Giants such as Bechtel, China Railway, Vinci, and Bouygues subsist on the largest projects in the world, often specializing in specific areas like bridges, toll roads, or infrastructure. Penetrating one of these companies and working deeply within it can lead to millions in business from a myriad of projects worldwide. For these firms, a construction printer doesn’t need to do everything; if it can efficiently print a particular structure, it could be used extensively for that purpose alone.
Second, labor shortages are a significant issue, particularly in first-world countries. While other industries may pay too little, creating their own labor shortages, the construction industry is often willing to pay well but still struggles to find workers for what is now considered hard labor. Many prefer cushier office jobs, leading to a gap in available labor for construction work.
Third, the amount of construction in energy infrastructure is immense, often located in remote areas where the economics of construction 3D printing are particularly favorable. This points to a future where there is an opportunity to develop a general construction 3D printer that performs well overall. Additionally, creating a specific construction 3D printer and material for energy infrastructure or particular tunnel parts could lead to a highly profitable market worth billions.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Quarter-billion-dollar Dental Deal Bounces 3D Systems Stock
On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, additive manufacturing (AM) pioneer 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) announced a new dental multi-year purchase agreement through 2028 worth approximately $250 million—the largest contract in its...
Indian Steel Giant ArcelorMittal Partners with Materialise for Metal 3D Printing
Materialise and ArcelorMittal Powders have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). Arcelor will use Materialise’s Build Processor to power printers, and the two companies will collaborate on settings, parameters, and...
At the Nexus of Global 3D Printing: TCT 3Sixty Launches in UK alongside Med-Tech
Leading UK 3D printing event TCT 3Sixty is back and promises to be another must-see event for the region. Taking place alongside Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK and Ireland’s leading...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 2, 2024
Things are heating up in the AM industry, with lots of webinars and events coming this week! Stratasys continues its training courses and road trip, and some major industry events...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.